Ollie Watkins says Aston Villa lack ‘big game mentality’ after Brentford draw

Ollie Watkins said that Aston Villa lacked a “big team mentality” as Unai Emery’s Champions League chasers surrendered a two-goal lead to draw against relegation-haunted Brentford.

Villa’s collapse, in which they conceded three goals in nine minutes before Watkins salvaged a point, is the latest slip in a challenging few weeks. In the first week of March, Villa won at Luton Town and seemed set for a Champions League slot. Now, they have won just one in five.

They remain in fourth, but are just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who have two games in hand. Villa still have to face Arsenal and Liverpool in tandem with a European campaign and their tailing off bears an uncanny similarity to head coach Unai Emery’s 2018-19 season at Arsenal, where they won just one of their final five games to miss out on the Champions League by a point.

“I can’t get in players’ minds,” said Emery. “We are disappointed. We played well until the minute 50 and after the minute 75 and we don’t understand why, but we lost out focus and concentration. Everybody is a bit upset.”

Watkins’s late equaliser eked out a point for Villa, but, this was a game where they should have taken three after being two ahead by the first minute of the second half and seemingly in absolute control.

The signs were there though. Emery insisted in his programme notes that “there’s nothing to regret” about Wednesday’s sobering defeat at Manchester City. All the same, he made a whopping six changes to his starting XI.

Initially, they were staccato. Their reliables were less than trustworthy: Pau Torres repeatedly squandered possession, Leon Bailey struggled to keep his feet on a watered pitch and, of all people, Douglas Luiz – whose 10th league yellow card of the season means a two-game suspension – kept misplacing passes.

Yet when Mark Flekken rather brilliantly scooped away Lucas Digne’s corner as it was set to cross the line, Villa were galvanised. With Brentford rueing their inability to seize the moment, John McGinn crossed deeply from the right for Watkins to head home his first league goal in a month, despite Flekken’s despairing attempts to claw it away.

Brentford’s decline has been injury-swamped but rapid. They have now not won for eight games, their worst run since the 2006-07 season, one which ended in relegation from League One. Thomas Frank, the Brentford head coach, was sanguine.

“It’s a fine point, but it’s also two points lost. When we were two down I thought it was going to be tough, but I knew we could get around them and put crosses in. This group of players have and unbelievable mentality and character: not many can turn it around like we can.”

One down, Brentford’s ship seemed to have sailed, but it looked as good as sunk 33 seconds into the second half. As Emery strolled to his dugout, Luiz rolled the ball to Youri Tielemans. He found Morgan Rogers, who cut in and waltzed around the lumbering Kristoffer Ajar before planting his first Premier League goal past Flekken. “I’d said at lot of things at half-time,” sighed Frank, “but they were all f----- in that first minute.”

Briefly, Brentford looked broken and Villa began to look like themselves. Except they didn’t and three goals in nine minutes swept Brentford ahead. First the impressive Sergio Reguilon’s cross was headed on by Yoann Wissa to Mikel Damsgaard who crossed low. Mathias Jorgensen failed to make contact with the swing of one leg, but the ball hit the other and rolled past Emiliano Martinez.

Brentford were level when Reguilon’s cross was majestically volleyed in by Bryan Mbeumo – starting for the first time since December – and ahead when Villa dallied as Brentford took a quick free kick. As the Villa defence ambled back into position, Mads Roerslev’s crossfield ball found Reguilon, who crossed low for the unmarked Wissa to tap home.

Yoane Wissa's strike completed a remarkable nine minutes for Brentford as they scored three times to go from 2-0 down to 3-2 up - Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Now it was Villa’s turn to rally. Back they came and, more importantly, back level they came when Bailey crossed deep. Flekken came but didn’t get close and Watkins headed in. On came Ivan Toney, benched with a slight hip injury.

If the game had been frenetic before, now it was desperate. Villa thundered forwards in swarms, Brentford defended desperately, deeply and often with 11 men. Digne skied a flying scissors kick, but Brentford hung on through the seven minutes of added siege time. They, at least, had something of a big game mentality.

Ollie Watkins speaks to the BBC - ‘Maybe we don’t have that maturity yet’

On Brentford’s comeback...

“Two-nil is always a dangerous scoreline. We came out in the second half and scored and then we seemed to relax as a team. I don’t know if it’s the scoreline or what but we always come out slow. I said to the boys at the start of the second half we need to start quick.”

On the dropped points...

“It’s poor. It was too easy for them to get in and score. It’s really disappointing because it could have been a really massive three points. We’ve been 2-0 up against Manchester United away and conceded silly goals. We have done it here today.”

On the race for fourth place...

“We’ve got a point but it should have been three. These are the games we need to be winning. That’s what the top team do. They finish it off, kill it off. They are smart. Maybe we just don’t have that maturity yet or game intelligence.”

The late game is yet another VITAL one

Arsenal will be looking to respond to Man City’s win at Crystal Palace as they face Brighton on the south coast.

You can follow that match here.

Making some shapes with the returning Bukayo Saka - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Relief at Everton

This fist pump from DCL says it all - THEY NEEDED THAT WIN...(caps lock needed there...).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a fortuitous, but vital, winner for the hosts against 10-man Burnley - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Wolves fans are furious

There are deafening chants of ‘Premier League – corrupt as f***’ from incensed Wolves fans after what they thought was the equaliser was ruled out when referee Tony Harrington consulted the monitor.

The goal that never was - Kilman scored with his head BUT Chirewa ( in front of Fabianski) was offside an judged to be interfering with play - PA/Mike Egerton

FINAL SCORES

Aston Villa 3 Brentford 3

Everton 1 Burnley 0

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1

Luton 2 Bournemouth 1

Wolves 1 West Ham 2

Drama at Wolves as the late equaliser is chalked off!

Wolves 1 West Ham 2

Chirewa was offside and judged to be blocking Fabianski in the West Ham goal, meaning he was deemed to be interfering with play.

Wolves, unsurprisingly, are furious.

Over at Villa Park

It was a classic second half from both sides who, at different times, were forced to mount comebacks.

It finishes 3-3. Who’d have guessed that after 46 minutes? Brentford broken then brilliant then brave. Villa poor, then excellent, then complacent, then rattled.

GOAL!

Wolves 2 West Ham 2

Max Kilman in the 99th minute!

04:56 PM BST

Everton claim vital three points

Everton end their 13-match run without a win through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal in first half injury time. The relegation scrap is still a live one - and the profit and sustainability breach ruling this week remains relevant - but Everton have done what they needed to on the pitch against ten-man Burnley. It was a scratchy game with a lot more tenacity than quality but Everton just about shaded it. Burnley are looking all but doomed.

90 mins: Aston Villa 3 Brentford 3

Seven added minutes. Brentford have gone for the 11-men-in-defence option. Villa can’t break through.

GOAL!

Luton 2 Bournemouth 1

Carlton Morris gives the hosts the lead.

Luton are refusing to go quietly. Incredible scenes at Kenilworth Road as Edwards’ men looked to have scored a late winner. It was Cauley Woodrow with the cross and Morris with the side-foot volley. Hats off to the Hatters!

It’s been raining goals this half

Three in the first 45 minutes, nine since then.

04:48 PM BST

GOAL!

Wolves 1 West Ham 2

Ward-Prowse has given the vistors the lead - this is the proverbial game of two halves...

What a goal from Ward-Prowse! The deadball specialist lives up to his name by curling a superb corner over the head of Sa and into the far corner of the net. I think he meant it!

Will there be a late winner at Villa?

Following Watkins’ equaliser...

Watkins equaliser

GOAL!

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1

This goal does stand! It’s Bruno Guimaraes with the goal.

Now Newcastle do go ahead though. Burning with the rage of injustice, Bruno Guimaraes lashes home a strike from just inside the area. It came to him when Barnes’ cross was only half cleared, and he celebrates wildly with the away end. Credit must go to Elliot Anderson though for a beautiful flick in the build up. They call him the Geordie Maradona. Hyperbole? Yes. But it was a touch the late, great man himself would have enjoyed.

Scrap that goal at Fulham

Fulham 0 Newcastle 0

It’s been disallowed by VAR for a foul in the run up to the Schar effort.

We had a goal. For a few glorious minutes we had a goal. But Var and all that. Fabian Schar had tucked the ball away for Newcastle, their celebrations had finished and the re-start was imminent. But Jarred Gillet, the Var official, invited Sam Allison to go and look at his screen. He did so. Again, and again, and again. Eventually, Allison decided that Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey as the cross came over. I mean, I can see it both ways. But is it what VAR is here for? Eddie Howe certainly doesn’t think so.

GOAL!

Aston Villa 3 Brentford 3

What a game this is - it’s Watkins with a header from a Bailey cross and it’s anyone’s game at Villa Park.

And Villa are level. Leon Bailey crossed deep. Flekken comes and misses. Watkins heads in. Amidst the pandemonium on comes Toney. Those Villa fans who noticed, jeered. This is quite some game and it’s anybody’s.

GOAL!

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1

Fabian Schar gives the visitors the lead.

GOAL!

Luton 1 Bournemouth 1

It’s Jordan Clark with the equaliser - game on!

The roof has almost come off Kenilworth Road as Clark has found an equaliser. It was a powerful run from the diminutive midfielder, he got a little luck as the ball came back off Lloyd Kelly but it was an excellent finish low into the corner. Game on!

GOAL!

Wolves 1 West Ham 1

The equaliser has come from the spot thanks to Paqueta.

It’s a second penalty of the game but this time it’s for West Ham. Emmerson is clearly fired up and he wins it back to punish sloppy Wolves defending and his cross is blocked by the hand of Max Kilman. Paqueta, after an interrupted run-up, slots it home for the Hammers for the equaliser. Game on!

70 mins: Everton 1 Burnley 0

Burnley defender Dara O’Shea is sent off by Michael Oliver in the 67th minute. It was a straight red as he lunged in after miscontrolling as pass and took down Dwight McNeil. The foul was only just inside the Burnley half but with no cover behind, it looked a fair call by the referee. Burnley have it all to do now.

04:27 PM BST

Aston Villa 2 Brentford 3

WHAT.A.TURNAROUND! Wissa with the visitors’ third in nine minutes.

Villa have pressed the self-destruct button and as Wissa slots home Reguilon low cross over the line. Questions will be asked about the defending there.

A small corner of Villa Park goes wild. The rest of it are silently livid.

04:26 PM BST

65 mins: Everton 1 Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes close to doubling Everton’s lead after another Burnley defensive error but this time Arijanet Muric comes to the rescue of Lorenz Assignon who had given the ball away, saving with his feet. That could have settled it given Burnley have only managed one effort on goal all game - a first half header straight at Jordan Pickford from David Fofana. Fofana has been withdrawn and Vitinho brought on by Vincent Kompany for the last half hour. The game is Everton’s to close out but there is still a nervousness in the air at Goodison which is hardly surprising after 13 games without a win.

Great news for Tottenham

Thanks to that rapid brace from Brentford at Villa.

Mbeumo celebrates for Brentford after their spectacular comeback at Villa Park - Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

More on how the Desmond (2-2) was created at Villa Park

Here’s a surprise. Two in two minutes for Brentford. Level we are. First Mathias Jorgensen miskicked Damsgaard’s cross and the ball hit his other leg and rolled in. Then Reguilon crossed and Mbeumo volleyed home in some style. Well, well, well.

04:21 PM BST

Aston Villa 2 Brentford 2

Yep, your eyes are not deceiving you. Two goals in a matters of 120 seconds for the visitors. Jorgensen and Mbueno with the strikes.

04:17 PM BST

56 mins: Wolves 1 West Ham 0

There are huge cheers from Wolves fans as Gary O’Neil introduces Matheus Cunha. This is his first appearance at Molineux since injuring his hamstring here against Brentford on February 10.

55 mins: Wolves 1 West Ham 0

Having come back on (after limping off) Bowen walks off the pitch again, for good this time. Aaron Cresswell replaces him.

Bowen never recovered from that incident earlier - REuters/Molly Darlington

GOAL!

Luton 0 Bournemoth 1

Tavernier gets the visitors in front.

Just as the hosts were enjoying their best spell, Bournemouth take the lead. Kluivert came in off the right flank and found Tavernier who scored with a wonderful first time shot into the bottom corner.

52 mins: Luton 0 Bournemouth 0

Ross Barkley looks to be Luton’s best hope here. He has had some intelligent moments and just combined nicely with Carlton Morris whose low shot was well saved by Neto. Much better from Luton.

04:12 PM BST

48 mins: Wolves 1 West Ham 0

The 1-0 deficit for West Ham is compounded by the sight of their talisman Jarrod Bowen limping off. BUT wait! A minute later he’s back on...some hope for them then.

GOAL!

Aston Villa 2 Brentford 0

Rogers with the quickest of quick starts to the second half at Villa Park.

It’s two for Villa. 33 second into the second half with Unai Emery still strolling to his dugout, Youri Tielemans found Morgan Rogers who cut around the lumbering Kristoffer Ajar and planted his first Premier League goal past Flekken. Still no Toney.

They all count

DCL won’t mind that his opener at Goodison wasn’t exactly a ‘worldy’...

DCL

DCL

Time for Toney?

The Brentford players are not happy and a gaggle of them have surrounded referee Michael Salisbury, who’s admirably unconcerned. Think we’ll be seeing Ivan Toney quite soon. Then the Watkins/Toney comparisons can begin.

03:56 PM BST

Aston Villa 1 Brentford 0

Everton 1 Burnley 0

Fulham 0 Newcastle 0

Luton 0 Bournemouth 0

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

GOAL!

Everton 1 Burnley 0

Huge goal at Goodison? Just might be, Calvert-Lewin gets his second in as many games.

Arijanet Muric look away now...the Burnley keeper takes an ice age with a goal kick and is closed down by DCL. When Muric eventually finishes pondering the meaning of life he kicks it straight off the Everton striker and the ball fortuitously finds the back of the net. Just the sort of luck the hosts want and need.

45 mins: Fulham 0 Newcastle 0

There is a change, but it ain’t between the sticks. No, instead it is Joe Willock who hobbles off to be replaced by Elliot Anderson. Bad to worse for Newcastle on the injury front. They have, at least, looked a tad brighter since Howe’s dressing down - Anthony Gordon has twice fired warning shots at Fulham’s goal.

GOAL!

Aston Villa 1 Brentford 0

It’s either Bailey or Watkins with the opener, no one is quite sure!

They do now...it’s just been given to Watkins - as the confusion over who scored indicates, it was a scruffy goal. McGinn’s cross finds Watkins’ head. That touch flies to the far corner where both Bailey and Brentford’s Mark Flekken are lurking, it’s not clear when the ball went over the line but, for now, it’s Watkins’ goal.

Brentford will certainly be regretting conceding one. John McGinn lobbed in a cross from the right. Ollie Watkins headed it in. Mark Flekken almost kept it out, but league tables don’t do ‘almost’. The sense of relief is almost palpable and Mikkel Damsgaard’s picked up a silly yellow card.

Who got the goal? Who cares if you're a Villa fan.... - AFP/Oli Scarff

35 mins: Everton 0 Burnley 0 (where it’s still quiet...)

Referee Michael Oliver awards a foul throw against Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor. That is what classes as noteworthy at Goodison Park so far this afternoon. The managers are engaged though, waving, gesticulating and bending fourth official Stephen Martin’s ear at every perceived injustice in this bitty game. Idle thoughts turn to Sean Dyche and Vincent Kompany swapping match-day wardrobes. Kompany, you would think, could rock pretty much any look including the shirt and tie combo favoured by Dyche but the Everton manager in a black cap and white trainers? It just doesn’t compute.

Back on the Thames

Hmmm maybe I was a tad unfair. Dubravka is getting assessed again and does seem to be in a little pain. The upside of Newcastle’s injury-crisis is that they have two ready-made replacements on the bench. Will it be Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie? Not even a question really - undoubtedly it will be the former.

GOAL!

Wolves 1 West Ham 0

It’s come from the penalty spot and via the boot of Sarabia.

Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri charged into the box and was brought down by Emerson - no complaints there. The hosts deserve that.

Sarabia’s low spot kick flies in off the inside of the left-hand post, beating the outstretched left hand of Fabianski. There’s some kidology from Vladimir Coufal over the spotting of the ball which delays the kick before Harrington restores order.

31 mins: Aston Villa 0 Brentford 0

A vicious Lucas Digne corner was rather brilliantly scooped away by Mark Flekken , but Villa making heavy weather of this. They’re lacking their usual intensity and even their reliables can’t get going: Douglas Luiz is misplacing passes, Leon Bailey is falling over and Pau Torres is cheaply surrendering possession. Brentford may regret not seizing the moment. If only they had a tall striker who holds the ball up well…

29 mins: Wolves 0 West Ham 0

It’s been all Wolves and after Doyle’s wayward volley is retrieved by Sarabia, the ball is worked to Mario Lemina, who fires weakly straight at Fabianski.

27 mins: Fulham 0 Newcastle 0

Call me cynical, but I can’t help but assume that Martin Dubravka suddenly requiring treatment is little more than a tactical pause. Newcastle’s 10 outfield players are all now huddled around Eddie Howe. His demeanour? Well, his facial expression suggests he is somewhere between “cross” and “absolutely livid” on the rage-o-meter.

Still no goals in the 3 o’clocks...

So here are a couple of photos for you to enjoy...

Brentford have enjoyed the better start against Aston Villa as Douglas Luiz holds off Bryan Mbeumo - Reuters/Carl Recine

Wolves and West Ham have both gone close at Molineux - PA/Mike Egerton

24 mins: Everton 0 Burnley 0 (at a windy Goodison...)

Jordan Pickford has just retrieved a stray cap that has blown off someone’s head in the Gwladys Street End and onto the pitch. It is the sum total of the England goalkeeper’s involvement so far with Everton dominating territorially but with nothing much to show by way of chances. The fare is energetic but scrappy. Let’s be kind and blame the wind.

23 mins: Fulham 0 Newcastle 0

Funny old side Fulham, aren’t they? Capable of the sublime and the ridiculously bad. Their midweek trip to Nottingham was the latter, but this is threatening to be the former. Newcastle could be in trouble if they don’t tighten up. Alex Iwobi - one of the trio Marco Silva hauled off after just over 30 minutes (and it is always a hauling when it is that early) against Forest - has had his wheat-based cereal today. Palhinha, Willian and Muniz could, and perhaps should, all be on the scoresheet by now.

15 mins: Luton 0 Bournemouth 0

Bournemouth are knocking loudly on the door at Luton as Justin Kluivert’s effort from the edge of the box hits the post.

Bournemouth have won four of the last five games and have already passed last season’s point total. Marcus Tavernier has just struck a beautiful free kick against the stanchion in the 11th minute as Andoni Iraola’s side threaten for the first time.

12 mins: Wolves 0 West Ham 0

West Ham waste a superb chance to take the lead when Tomas Soucek treads on the ball four yards out from Jarrod Bowen’s cross after Nelson Semedo loses possession.

Cagey start at Goodison Park

Must-win match for both Everton and Burnley - Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

03:13 PM BST

12 mins: Aston Villa 0 Brentford 0

Twice the Brentford fans have cheered a goal: first when Sergio Reguilon shot and then following Mbeumo’s free kick. Twice the ball went into the sidenetting. The Villa fans seem to think this is hilarious. Their team has yet to have an attack.

9 mins: Luton 0 Bournemouth 0

Very lively start in the sunshine at Kenilworth Road which is absolutely bouncing. Huge game for Rob Edwards’ side who’ve taken just three points from the last 30 and face a trip to Manchester City after this. The home supporters are certainly doing their bit and Luton have had some good early pressure.

9 mins: Villa 0 Brenford 0

It’s been a nervy start from Villa. Diego Carlos concedes a free-kick right and Mbeumo hits it into the side netting.

Football is prone to hyperbole

But so far I make it that there are three MUST-WIN games today...

Everton vs Burnley

Luton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Wolves started well

Against West Ham, the visitors haven’t been able to get the ball so far...

Big 90 minutes under way for Everton has begun

We’re underway at Goodison Park in what could be a critical contest as far as the relegation picture is concerned and the tension in the air reflects the significance. Everton are seven points clear of second-bottom Burnley with a game in hand so you would imagine the visitors have to win this one to have any chance of staying up. Although with Everton expecting to find out whether they will be hit with a second points deduction this week for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, who knows for sure. It is a windy one on Merseyside - the pitch-level sprinkler jets were curving crazily pre-match - so Burnley’s defence are going to need their wits about them if Everton go aerial.

It’s all happening at Villa Park

It’s spitting with rain, it’s sunny, some people are clapping along to Hi Ho Silver Lining and Bryan Mbeumo starts for Brentford for the first time since December, but Ivan Toney’s on the bench – interestingly, before the midweek draw with Brighton, Brentford’s Twitter feed incorrectly stated Toney was a late withdrawal – sidelined by a hip injury. Brentford desperately need some points: three from the last 24 doesn’t say ‘staying up’. Meanwhile notwithstanding Villa head coach Unai Emery’s insistence in his programme notes that “there’s nothing to regret” about Wednesday’s sobering defeat at Manchester City, he makes a whopping six changes to his starting XI. They’re tussling with Tottenham for fourth place.

Must-win match for Everton

If you’re looking for a result to change the mood then look no further than Goodison Park. Everton’s woes this season are well-known, but what hasn’t helped is their current winless run of 13 matches, a club (unwanted) record.

They simply have to win today against Burnley. Lose at home to the all-but-certain-to-be-relegated side and you suspect Everton will also drop down at the end of this campaign...

Important day for Villa

They’ve hit the odd bump in the road since Christmas, and over the past few weeks have only mustered four points from their past four games.

Their lead over Tottenham in the race for fourth place has been cut to two points with seven games remaining.

In need of points - Aston Villa and Unai Emery - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Luton vs Bournemouth team news

Luton: Kaminski, Hashioka, Mengi, Burke, Kabore, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Chong, Morris.

Subs: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Krul, Onyedinma, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold.

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Faivre, Ouattara, Scott, Hill, Senesi, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Travers.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Aston Villa vs Brentford team news

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Torres, Digne, Bailey, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Rogers, Tielemans, Watkins.

Subs: Alex Moreno, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman.

Brentford: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Collins, Roerslev, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Reguilon, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Maupay, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Kim.

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

Everton vs Burnley team news

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made four changes for the visit of his former club Burnley to Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who ended his goal drought in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last time out, leads the attack in place of Beto.

Seamus Coleman starts in defence in place of Ben Godfrey while there is a midfield revamp with both Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye ruled out. Andre Gomes and James Garner come in.

Burnley make just the one tweak for the relegation showdown with full-back Lorenz Assignon back after suspension in place of Vitinho.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Garner, Andre Gomes, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Virginia, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Lonergan, Warrington.

Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Foster, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana.

Subs: Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Vitinho, Amdouni, Vigouroux, Delcroix.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Wolves vs West Ham team news

Wolves: Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Doyle, Ait Nouri, Doherty, Mario Lemina, Sarabia.

Subs: Traore, Matheus Cunha, Noha Lemina, Dawson, Hugo Bueno, Bentley, Chirewa, Fraser, Chiwome.

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Anang.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

Fulham vs Newcastle team news

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Cairney, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Traore, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Barnes, Karius, Gillespie, Anderson, White, Diallo, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Sam Allison (Somerset)

Europe and relegation occupying minds

Hello and welcome to a bumper Saturday of 3pm Premier League action as Aston Villa host Brentford, Everton welcome Burnley, Fulham take on Newcastle, Luton play Bournemouth and Wolves tackle West Ham.

Ollie Watkins is fit again for Villa - Getty Images/Neville Williams

Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez are set to return for Villa today. Watkins missed Wednesday night’s 4-1 loss at Man City with a hamstring injury he sustained against Wolves last weekend, while Martinez was named in the starting XI at the Etihad Stadium but had to withdraw due to illness. Jacob Ramsey will miss the rest of the season with a troublesome toe problem.

Villa’s fine Premier League form has stuttered in recent weeks as they try to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Manager Unai Emery said: “We are doing the plan we prepared when I arrived here. It was to be demanding in our way, starting from the owners and then to the coaches, the players and the supporters.

“To include us in the teams that are now contenders to be in the top seven positions in the table is very difficult. We can achieve it like we are doing now, but to be consistent for a long time is the difficulty.”

Sean Dyche insists he knows 'what brings winning football' - Getty Images/Tony McArdle

Sean Dyche is confident relegation-battling Everton are on course to snap their club record winless Premier League run.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late penalty – his first goal since October – rescued Everton a crucial point at Newcastle in midweek and they next face Dyche’s former club Burnley today in a crunch clash at Goodison Park.

Everton have not tasted victory in the top flight since mid-December when beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Dyche, whose side have now gone 13 league games without a win, said: “It doesn’t seem two minutes ago that we were winning four on the trot, scoring freely and keeping clean sheets.

“It’s just, as if by magic, you are on a tough run and everyone is making a noise about it. That’s life in football. Correcting that is the key.”

Dyche spent almost 10 years in charge of Burnley before he was sacked in April 2022 and succeeded Frank Lampard as Everton manager the following January.

“My knowledge is pretty good of the stats and facts of Premier League football and what brings winning football,” Dyche said.

“I have not corrected it so far in this run, but I think that I have got a depth of knowledge that suggests when we do things right and I play the way that we should be playing then we can correct that and that’s what we will be looking to do.”

Rodrigo Muniz has scored eight times in his last nine games - PA/Zac Goodwin

Marco Silva believes Rodrigo Muniz still has room to improve and has tipped him as an important part of Fulham’s future.

The Brazilian has scored eight times in his last nine games, helping to fill the boots of Aleksandar Mitrovic who left for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last summer.

Silva said: “There is big room for him to improve still and that is a good thing. The skills and talent is there for us to improve him as a football player.

“He’s 22 years old and for a striker it’s normal to get your maturity at a different age and it’s important for him in the next few months and years, because I know he will get better and better.”

Fulham have dropped points in their last two games away from home, a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane followed by a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

They return to the home comforts of Craven Cottage against Newcastle today but Silva has demanded an improvement to an away record showing just two wins all season.

“It’s something which we are analysing with the players,” he said. “We’re working with them to try to improve.”

Rob Edwards is backing his players to handle the pressure - Reuters/John Sibley

Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes pressure can “bring out the best” in his side ahead of their clash with Bournemouth.

Relegation-threatened Luton are hoping to secure Premier League survival and are currently third from bottom with seven games remaining.

Luton’s last win came in January with a 4-0 victory against Brighton and they have since picked up only three points from three draws, but Edwards believes his squad can cope with the pressure they are under.

“The players know the pressure will only increase but that’s OK because we can deal with that – we’ve dealt with it before,” Edwards said.

“We had in last season, there was pressure with us to keep winning and we won the play-offs so we’re capable.”

David Moyes insists the focus is on the here and now - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

David Moyes has insisted West Ham’s full focus is on today’s trip to Wolves and not their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen next week.

The Hammers are in the middle of another busy period but Moyes failed to make a single substitution during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham, which came three days after a 4-3 loss at Newcastle.

Even though seventh-placed West Ham have an eagerly-anticipated trip to unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on the horizon, the 60-year-old will not consider rotation today.

“I’m not even thinking about it,” Moyes said. “Just thinking about the next game. It’s brilliant and we’re really excited that we’ve got European football. Once again (a) quarter-final coming into mid-April.

“To be sitting where we are in the league at the moment, we know it’s difficult because we’ve got a lot of teams around us as well, but we’re in a great position and we’re in Europe.

“If you’d have given me this at the start of the season, I’d have said, ‘any time you like’, so thinking about game after game. We’re just taking the next game and we’ve got a game at Wolves to think about.”

