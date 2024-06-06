The Brentford players at Euro 2024: Where to watch group-stage games
Five Brentford players are confirmed to be heading to the European Championship this summer, with the tournament starting on Friday 14 June.
Mark Flekken (Netherlands), Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) and Ivan Toney (England) will all be representing their respective countries at Euro 2024. Albania's squad is yet to be confirmed, with Thomas Strakosha potentially joining them in Germany.
And here’s all you need to know about when, where and how to watch the Bees players in action over the next few weeks. All kick-off times are GMT, with UK TV coverage information.
Mark Flekken - Netherlands
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Poland v Netherlands | Sunday 16 June, 2pm | Volksparkstadion | BBC
Netherlands v France | Friday 21 June, 8pm | Red Bull Arena Leipzig | BBC
Netherlands v Austria | Tuesday 25 June, 5pm | Olympiastadion Berlin | BBC
Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard - Denmark
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Slovenia v Denmark | Sunday 16 June, 5pm | MHPArena | ITV
Denmark v England | Thursday 20 June, 5pm | Deutsche Bank Park | BBC
Denmark v Serbia | Tuesday 25 June, 8pm | Allianz Arena | ITV
Ivan Toney - England
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Serbia v England | Sunday 16 June, 8pm | Veltins-Arena | BBC
Denmark v England | Thursday 20 June, 5pm | Deutsche Bank Park | BBC
England v Slovenia | Tuesday 25 June, 8pm | RheinEnergieStadion | ITV
David Raya, on loan from Brentford at Arsenal, will also be heading to Euro 2024 with Spain, where they will face Albania, Italy and Croatia in Group B.