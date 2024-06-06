The Brentford players at Euro 2024: Where to watch group-stage games

Five Brentford players are confirmed to be heading to the European Championship this summer, with the tournament starting on Friday 14 June.

And here’s all you need to know about when, where and how to watch the Bees players in action over the next few weeks. All kick-off times are GMT, with UK TV coverage information.

Mark Flekken - Netherlands

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Poland v Netherlands | Sunday 16 June, 2pm | Volksparkstadion | BBC

Netherlands v France | Friday 21 June, 8pm | Red Bull Arena Leipzig | BBC

Netherlands v Austria | Tuesday 25 June, 5pm | Olympiastadion Berlin | BBC

Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard - Denmark

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Slovenia v Denmark | Sunday 16 June, 5pm | MHPArena | ITV

Denmark v England | Thursday 20 June, 5pm | Deutsche Bank Park | BBC

Denmark v Serbia | Tuesday 25 June, 8pm | Allianz Arena | ITV

Ivan Toney - England

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Serbia v England | Sunday 16 June, 8pm | Veltins-Arena | BBC

Denmark v England | Thursday 20 June, 5pm | Deutsche Bank Park | BBC

England v Slovenia | Tuesday 25 June, 8pm | RheinEnergieStadion | ITV

David Raya, on loan from Brentford at Arsenal, will also be heading to Euro 2024 with Spain, where they will face Albania, Italy and Croatia in Group B.