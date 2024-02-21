Brentford owner looking for new investment in the club

Matthew Benham, current owner of Brentford FC

Brentford say the search for new investment is "essential" in its continuing quest for progress.

Owner Matthew Benham has presided over a meteoric rise for the west London club. Brentford were in League One when Benham took full ownership, although his financial involvement dates back to the period when they were in the fourth tier.

Since then, the Bees have risen through the leagues and are currently in their third successive Premier League campaign.

However, Benham feels greater investment is needed. It is thought that Brentford have employed leading bankers Rothschild to analyse the current investment and explore new investment interest that could lead to a full or partial sale.

A Brentford spokesperson said: "Given the recent rise and growth of our club, and the changing shareholder landscape within the Premier League, it's no surprise that there has been interest in investment opportunities at Brentford FC.

"While Matthew Benham’s commitment to the club remains as strong as it ever was, it is only natural, and perhaps even essential, for us to carefully explore what new investment could potentially mean for the future of Brentford FC.

"We must not stand still and we remain absolutely determined to safeguard the long-term future of Brentford FC and to remain competitive in the world’s most challenging and successful league."