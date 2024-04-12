Brentford hopeful over double contract boost before busy summer transfer window

Decision: Ben Mee is out of contract at Brentford at the end of the current season (Getty Images)

Brentford are confident that Ben Mee and Josh Dasilva will sign contract extensions to keep them at the club beyond the summer.

Bees manager Thomas Frank revealed a fortnight ago that the club had begun talks with both players, who will become free agents in July if new deals are not penned.

Dasilva and Mee are both currently recovering from serious injuries, but Brentford intend to tie both players down to short-term extensions ahead of next season.

Mee, 34, has been on crutches since suffering an ankle fracture in February’s 4-2 defeat at West Ham.

Dasilva, meanwhile, returned from a six-month hamstring injury in February only to immediately suffer a serious knee ligament issue which required surgery.

The 25-year-old missed 12 months of action between February 2021 and 2022 with a hip injury and has struggled to stay fit during his six years at Brentford.

Mee joined the Bees from Burnley in 2022, while Dasilva signed from Arsenal in 2018.

Besides contract extensions, it could be a busy summer for 15th-place Brentford, who host the Premier League’s bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.

Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago will join the club in a £30million deal, David Raya’s loan to Arsenal is likely to be made permanent, and the Bees could cash in on England striker Ivan Toney.

Brentford must also make decisions on Shandon Baptiste and Saman Ghoddos, both of whom are out of contract.