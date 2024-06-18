[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Brentford's London derby at home to Crystal Palace will be televised, as Thomas Frank puts his summer of uncertainty behind him.

The 50-year-old Dane was discussed as a potential option to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

In the end, he has ended up staying in west London where he has excelled, despite an injury-hit 2023-24 season which ended up being a relative struggle as the Bees finished 16th in the Premier League.

As a club, Brentford feel they can qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

This is a club with one of the lowest wage bills in the Premier League - and a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in their second game just highlights the scale of the clubs they are competing against.