Brentford duo feature in late Denmark victory

Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard and Zanka featured as Denmark beat Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday – but it was a former Bee who stole the headlines at Parken Stadium.

After the two sides traded goals inside the opening 10 minutes, Christian Eriksen scored a stunning late winner to give Denmark the victory in an entertaining pre-Euro 2024 friendly.

Nørgaard was withdrawn just after the hour mark, while Zanka - earning his first cap since June 2023 - was introduced as a half-time substitute.

Fellow Bees Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard were unused substitutes.

Denmark’s squad for Euro 2024 was announced last week, with Nørgaard, Jensen and Damsgaard named among the 26 players.

Also on Wednesday evening, Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer played the full 90 minutes as Norway beat Kosovo 3-0. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored all three goals.

Norway’s next assignment will see them take on Denmark on Saturday 8 June.

On Monday, striker Ivan Toney was an unused substitute in England’s 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet at St James' Park.

England take on Iceland on Friday (7.45pm kick-off) in their final friendly before Euro 2024.

Elsewhere on Monday, Yunus Emre Konak played the final 20 minutes as Turkey Under-21s beat Scotland 2-1.

Tommy Conway gave Scotland a 17th-minute lead in Istanbul, but Turkey responded with a first-half equaliser from Bertug Yildirim before Enis Destan's header turned the game around.