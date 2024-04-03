Brentford draws 0-0 with Brighton to move further clear of relegation zone

Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Brentford edged a point closer to safety after a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's team has now gone eight games without a win, but Luton's 2-0 loss to Arsenal meant Brentford moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

Brighton, meanwhile, missed the chance to take advantage of West Ham, Newcastle and Wolverhampton dropping points this week in the battle to secure European soccer next season.

Yoane Wissa narrowly missed the target with a chance to put Brentford ahead in the first half and Ivan Toney was denied by Bart Verbruggen.

Joao Pedro, back for Brighton after two months out injured, forced a save from Brentford keeper Mark Flekken.

Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck had two chances in stoppage time to win it, but headed a corner wide and then fired a low shot wide.

___

