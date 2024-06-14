Brentford coach explains why they couldn’t keep Arsenal star

David Raya’s former Brentford coach Manu Sotelo has heaped praise on the Arsenal goalkeeper, describing him as the “smartest” he’s ever worked with.

Arsenal's David Raya has been hailed as the "smartest goalkeeper" Brentford coach Manu Sotelo has ever worked with, following the Spaniard's impressive debut season at the Emirates.

Sotelo, who worked closely with Raya during his time at Brentford, praised the goalkeeper’s exceptional qualities both on and off the pitch. In an interview with Faro de Vigo, Sotelo stated, “David’s thing is not a surprise, because I know how he competes. He is the smartest goalkeeper I was with, anything you said to him he said he was going to try and do it in the next game. He has brutal ambition, intelligence and an incredible way of training. He dominates all game situations and is a leader. We knew it was going to be very difficult to retain him.”

Raya joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal last summer, but his performances quickly established him as the club’s number one, relegating Aaron Ramsdale to the bench. The 24-year-old kept an impressive 20 clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions, earning him the Premier League Golden Glove award.

Raya’s distribution skills and ability to play out from the back were key factors in Arsenal’s decision to sign him, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even likening him to a midfielder. These qualities have been evident in his performances for the Gunners, as he has seamlessly integrated into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Arsenal are expected to activate Raya’s £27 million purchase option in the coming days, making his move to the Emirates permanent. The player himself has expressed his desire to stay at the club, calling it a “dream come true.”

With Raya’s permanent move seemingly imminent, Arsenal fans can look forward to another season of top-class goalkeeping from the Spaniard. His intelligence, ambition, and dedication to improvement make him a valuable asset for the Gunners as they aim to challenge for major honours in the upcoming season.