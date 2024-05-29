Brentford celebrated at 2024 Football Business Awards

After earning five nominations at the 2024 Football Business Awards, Brentford Football Club received a gold award for its work in equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) throughout the season.

The club was also given silver awards for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme for the Heart of West London partnership, and Best Fan Engagement by a club for the Every Seat Counts policy.

The Bees were also nominated for Best Club Marketing Campaign for Every Seat Counts.

Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, meanwhile, was shortlisted for Best Football Community Scheme in the Premier League for their huge social impact in west London.

Brentford has been working hard to promote and encourage the inclusivity of all people through our EDI work. In January 2023, the club were awarded the preliminary level of the Premier League Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard (PLEDIS). Ensuring football is for everyone has been prioritised through our Bee Together campaign.

Brentford chief executive Jon Varney said: “We see EDI as an integral activity in helping drive Brentford FC forward. It’s crucial for us to make sure our staff, players and fans feel welcomed and safe at the club and Gtech Community Stadium. We’re proud to be recognised for our work and it’s an area that we will continue to prioritise.”

The silver award for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Scheme highlights the impact of the Heart of West London partnership, a collaborative effort with key cardiac health organisations and charities, aimed at improving cardiac health awareness and education.

The partnership promotes heart health through various activities, including educational campaigns, cardiac screenings, and fundraising for research.

One of the initiative's key features is the use of CPQR codes on matchday shirts, which fans can scan to learn life-saving CPR techniques. The partnership was created in memory of Brentford's late technical director Robert Rowan, who passed away from cardiomyopathy in 2018.

Varney continued: “We’re pleased to see our Heart of West London partnership and Every Seat Counts policy recognised at the awards. The Heart of West London partnership, of course, is close to our hearts through the loss of our technical director Rob Rowan, and it has been positive to see how the partnership has developed to raise awareness about cardiac health.

“Every Seat Counts has also been important for making sure our stadium is full of fans to throw their support behind the team. The cooperation of our supporters has been key to making this policy successful.”

The aim of this policy has been to ensure that every game at Gtech Community Stadium is played in front of a packed house, creating the very best support and atmosphere we can.

The policy has meant occupancy is up from 89 per cent to 93 per cent, and generated around £300,000 in cash back to our season ticket holders who haven’t been able to make certain games but have listed their tickets on the exchange.

Launched in 2012, the Football Business Awards celebrate the very best in football business and attract 500 attendees to the ceremony each year. The judging panel is made up of chief executives of football clubs, professional football associations, and grassroots football organisations.

A statement from the Football Business Awards stated: “The judges commented that brilliant work is clearly going on at the heart of everything Brentford FC is doing and it has been a standout year for them around EDI.

"They have been reaching out and understanding the issues within the local community and putting in place a club-wide strategy. A role model for clubs and organisations to follow!”

For more details, you can visit the Football Business Awards finalists page.