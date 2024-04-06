'Brentford can't seem to pull clear'

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's John Bennett has been discussing Ollie Watkin's post-match comments on Final Score: "I have just spoken to Ollie Watkins after this crazy match. Frustration was the word he kept repeating.

"I don’t think Villa can believe they let the three points slip, after they were cruising with a 2-0 lead.

"But, credit to Brentford for a crazy nine minutes to turn things around before Ollie Watkins' equaliser.

"Brentford have now drawn three games in a row, and there are plenty of positives from today, but they just can’t seem to pull clear of the relegation scrap.