Brentford Buzz: Ethan Brierley

Ethan Brierley has had quite the debut season for Brentford B. His impressive performances throughout the campaign saw the youngster pick up the Mary Halder and Player of the Year awards.

Signing for the club last summer from Rochdale, Brierley has been a key player for Neil MacFarlane’s side. Find out more about the midfielder in the latest instalment of Brentford Buzz.

Goal or assist?

I think I get more assists than goals, so probably a goal but I’m not too fussed - I’m happy with either.

What is your favourite restaurant?

I like a nice steak and chips from Gauchos, with a bit of broccoli as well.

Most memorable game for Brentford?

Probably from pre-season when I came on for the first team against Lillie. It was a great game, I think I played quite well and it was a great memory.

What’s your favourite football shirt?

I quite like the old Manchester City burgundy kit.

When I was growing up I liked City so I had quite a lot of their shirts and I had the burgundy one with Aguero on the back, so I’d say that one.

Where will you be watching the Euros this summer?

Well I’m going on holiday a couple of times so I’ll probably get to watch a few games when I’m away, but otherwise it will be back home in Rochdale with my friends and family.

What artist do you listen to before a match?

I like Gunna. I think he has the best songs and he’s just released a new album so he’s the man at the moment.

What would you do if you didn’t play football?

I'd probably try to get a job with my dad. He owns a construction company so I’d probably try and tag along with him and get a decent job there.