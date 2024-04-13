Advertisement

Brentford beats Sheffield United to halt 9-game winless run

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Sheffield United's Yasser Larouci challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's Neal Maupay, left, and Mikkel Damsgaard celebrate after Sheffield United's Ollie Arblaster, not pictured, scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Sheffield United's Mason Holgate, left, and Brentford's Neal Maupay challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
  • Sheffield United's head coach Chris Wilder gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Sheffield United at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Brentford ended a nine-game winless skid with a 2-0 win over last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's team had been slipping dangerously down the table but an own goal by Oliver Arblaster in the 63rd minute and Frank Onyeka's stoppage-time strike eased concerns at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford sits seven points above 17th-placed Luton with five games remaining.

Sheffield's winless slide extended to eight games and Chris Wilder's team was 10 points from safety.

Arblaster's goal came when he tried to block Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross, sending the ball into the net at the far corner.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer