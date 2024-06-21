Brentford B sign Julian Eyestone

Brentford have secured the signing of American goalkeeper Julian Eyestone on a three-year-deal with a club option of an additional year.

The 6ft 7in keeper was identified playing for Duke University, where he impressed the Bees' recruitment team with his commanding performances.

The 18-year-old will link up with Neil MacFarlane’s side for pre-season, ready to stake his claim for a starting role in the B team for the 2024/25 season.

Eyestone joins as a free agent leaving Duke University to begin his professional football career. In his only season with the Blue Devils, he earned a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman team, as well as on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team.

Before joining Duke, he had been with the FC Dallas Academy from 2017, where he was training frequently with the first team at the age of just 15.

On the completion of his move to west London, Eyestone said: “From my first conversations with Brentford I was really impressed with the recruitment team and the coaches and their approach to working with me to develop my game.

"I can’t wait to get started and I’m laser focused on the work ahead. I’m hungry to contribute to the club’s success and hopefully, one day, play at the highest level."

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane added: “I am hugely excited about this signing; you can see immediately that he has a great mentality.

“We really look forward to working with him as he has huge potential. The way he speaks and the way in which he carries himself highlights to me the level that he wants to get to.

“He just cannot wait to get started and we cannot wait to get started with him.”

The highly rated goalkeeper was named the 2023 Generation adidas Cup Best Goalkeeper in April last year.

He has also been called up to the United States national team at various age groups, most notably winning an under-17s call-up at 15.

His debut appearance at international level came with the United States Under-19s side in March earlier this year against Morocco.

At the end of June 2023, he added to his many achievements by being named in the MLS Next All-Star Game roster.