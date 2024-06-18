Brentford B pre-season games confirmed

Brentford B have confirmed their pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The young Bees will open their pre-season fixtures with a trip to Hanwell Town on Friday 12 July. That clash will kick off a host of pre-season games for the young Bees, concluding with a home fixture at Wheatsheaf Park against Chelsea Under-21s on Saturday 10 August.

Neil MacFarlane’s side will travel to face Boreham Wood at Meadow Park on Tuesday 23 July, followed by a return home to welcome Brighton Under-21s to Wheatsheaf Park on Sunday 4 August.

The pre-season calendar includes a Brentford XI game, to be played on Saturday 20 July against Sutton United at Wheatsheaf Park.

Brentford B pre-season fixtures

Hanwell Town v Brentford B

Friday 12 July, 7:30pm kick-off

Hanwell Town FC

Brentford XI v Sutton United

Saturday 20 July, 4pm kick-off

Wheatsheaf Park

Boreham Wood v Brentford B

Tuesday 23 July, 7:30pm kick-off

Meadow Park

Brentford B v Brighton Under-21

Sunday 4 August, 2pm kick-off

Wheatsheaf Park

Brentford B v Chelsea Under-21

Saturday 10 August, 4pm kick-off

Wheatsheaf Park