Brentford’s asking price for Ivan Toney deemed “excessive” by Man United

The transfer fee Brentford are demanding for Ivan Toney is considered “excessive” by his potential suitors and could prove a stumbling block to any move this summer.

A report by Football Insider reveals well-placed sources contend Brentford will have to “drop their asking price” as the the clubs with the “strongest interest” in Toney – West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United – will not meet their current evaluation.

The Bees are believed to want in the region of £50-60 million for their star striker but this is considered unrealistic given the player’s age and contract situation.

Toney has only twelve months remaining on his current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium meaning this summer is the last opportunity for Brentford to cash in on him. If no deal can be agreed by September 1, it becomes overwhelmingly likely Toney would leave on a free the following summer.

As such, West Ham, Spurs, and United executives will be aware of this pressure on Brentford and seek to drive down the price accordingly.

Football Insider reveals Spurs are “particularly big admirers” of Toney and currently in pole position to sign the England international. This corroborates a report relayed by The Peoples Person yesterday that the North London club had agreed personal terms with the striker.

Football Insider further claims the 28-year-old is “further down the pecking order of top targets” at West Ham and United, though both clubs retain a strong interest.

United’s desire to buttress their misfiring attack is no secret with Erik ten Hag actively calling for a new striker in January last season. The financial situation at Old Trafford made this request an impossibility, however, with the acute pressure of Financial Fair Play neutering the club’s movements in the winter window.

While there will be more money available this summer, United will still be restricted by FFP and must therefore prioritise where they allocate their funds, while seeking to generate as much income as possible from sales.

The early priorities for Old Trafford executives appears to be central defence and central midfield as they seek to provide a stronger spine to a side who too often last season fell apart under pressure.

An opening bid has been tabled for Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton’s young defensive star) while talks are thought to be underway over potential moves for Lenny Yoro (another defensive protégé) and Joao Neves (Benfica’s teenage midfield sensation).

These advances leave little room for an expensive centre-forward, however.

United may seek to target a new striker later in the window after a number of key sales are sanctioned, including Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. As such, Brentford’s current refusal to budge over their price for Toney may actually help the Red Devils as it will prevent a Premier League rival from stealing a march on them.

At 28 years of age, Toney is the perfect age to provide an experienced alternative to the 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund, without being a long-term hindrance to the Dane’s development. The England international is also particularly strong in areas the United striker must improve, including hold-up and link-up play, as well as aerially.

This means Toney would offer Ten Hag with both a complimentary addition to Hojlund as well as someone for the 21-year-old to learn from.

If Old Trafford executives can successfully engage in a game of brinkmanship with their Brentford counterparts, Toney could prove a major boost to a United side who struggled immensely for goals this season.

