Brentford Ask About Newcastle Target, Signal Maximum They Would Pay

Brentford have made an enquiry about Newcastle United target Alessandro Buongiorno, but the defender has sent encouraging signs to Napoli.

Italy international Buongiorno is on the books at Serie A side Torino, but they are at serious risk of losing him this summer despite wanting to keep him.

A host of sides have looked at the centre-back, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who want to bring in another defender amid long term injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Now, according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli, Brentford have asked about Buongiorno, but signalled they will not go over €30m for him.

Buongiorno meanwhile has sent messages of encouragement to Antonio Conte, the new Napoli coach.

Napoli are working on signing Buongiorno and have a general agreement in place on a contract with his agent.

Buongiorno was an unused substitute on Monday at Euro 2024 as Italy played out a 1-1 draw with Croatia.

He has yet to get on the pitch at the tournament in Germany and will be hoping that changes over the coming weeks.