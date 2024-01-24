Brentford agree fee for Iceland keeper Hákon Valdimarsson

Hákon Valdimarsson is on his way to Brentford - Getty Images/Alex Nicodim

Brentford have agreed a fee for highly-rated Iceland goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson to be part of Thomas Frank’s squad after beating several clubs in Europe for his signature.

The 22-year-old’s form for Elfsborg in Sweden had put him on the radar of Premier League scouts, with Aston Villa making an approach this window while Celtic were also linked with taking him to Scotland.

But Brentford have moved swiftly to land a keeper who has broken into the Iceland national team and has played in their recent matches including European Championship qualifiers ahead of play-offs to reach the finals.

Swedish sources are expecting him to sign a permanent deal with Brentford after the formalities of a medical are completed, marking a rapid rise for the goalkeeper who was playing for Grotta in Iceland less than three years ago before he moved to Elfsborg.

He could compete for a place in Frank’s senior team. Brentford agreed a deal for David Raya to join Arsenal in the summer and drafted in Holland international Mark Flekken, 30, who has played in every Premier League game this season. His back-up, Thomas Strakosha, has played in cup games.

Brentford have been relatively busy in the window, with Sergio Reguilón arriving from Tottenham to compete as a left-back or wing-back after his season-long loan at Manchester United was cut short after six months.

They have also welcomed back Ivan Toney after his suspension for breaching betting rules, with the England striker returning last weekend and scoring in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

“I’m convinced that we will be active in the market. How much? Which position? Let’s see,” he said at the start of the window. The Forest win ended a run of seven matches without a victory, which also included five straight Premier League defeats.