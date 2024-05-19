Brentford 2-4 Newcastle: What Howe said

[PA Media]

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the 4-2 win at Brentford: "It summed up our season. We weren't totally secure at the back, but great credit to the players. They've done their job - now we wait and see.

"We anticipated after losing against Manchester United that our control of the [European] situation had gone. It's never a nice situation, but whatever happens, happens.

"We have issues to solve defensively. If we can do that, next season could be another season of really strong performances. This was a season that could have been better, but a good season overall.

"We're a really united club. I think we're still moving forward, so there's a lot to be positive about."