Brentford 0-0 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

[PA Media]

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, speaking to TNT Sports after Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford:

"We played very well, we were unlucky and deserved to win. Their last game against Manchester United, they shot 30 times, so we knew the level of difficulty.

"We played better, especially in the second half we had a lot of chances to score. But today we are disappointed, just not in the performance. We lost two points, if we analyse the table, but if we analyse the performance we are happy."

On referee Andy Madley's decision not to give Brighton a penalty despite being called to the VAR monitor, De Zerbi told BBC Match of the Day: "I have never seen the ref go to watch VAR then not give a penalty. But I am sure he looked well."