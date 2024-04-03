Brentford 0-0 Brighton: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following the Premier League draw between Brentford and Brighton:

Brentford are winless in their past eight Premier League games (D3 L5). They last went on a longer streak without a win within a single league season between February to April 2007 in League One (run of 11).

Brighton are winless in each of their seven away Premier League games against sides from London this season, while they have failed to score in four league games in the capital this term - the most they have done so in a single season since 1921-22.

Brentford have won just 28 points from their first 31 Premier League games this season, which is the Bees' worst points tally at this stage of a top flight campaign since 1946-47 (also 28 points, assuming three points for a win), which is the last time they were relegated from the top tier.

Brighton had 24 shots in this match without scoring - their most ever in a single Premier League away game without netting a goal. It was just the third time they have done so home and away in the competition, and first since the 31 efforts they had against Norwich without scoring in April 2022.

Pascal Gross created seven chances and completed 118 passes for Brighton in this game. It was the second time this season that he has had five or more chances created and 100 or more passes in a Premier League match (also v Sheffield United), with Cesc Fabregas in 2016-17 the last player to do that more than once in a single campaign (also twice).