Brentford 0-0 Brighton: What Frank said

[PA Media]

Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Brighton:

"I like the battle with [Roberto] De Zerbi. We tried to outsmart each other, it was a fairly even contest, they had the ball more but it was an even battle.

"And if we can't win, don't lose. A clean sheet is very good, and it was not like Mark [Flekken] needed to pull out seven saves."

On their run of eight games without a win: "You can feel in yourself if you are happy. If we have five wins with bad performances, you can twist it in the media, but you know it is not sustainable.

"I am so pleased we did not make a mistake, we have made too many defensive mistakes this season. Today we were good without being through the roof."