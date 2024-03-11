Brent Venables talks roster-building for SEC: 'Where we’re at is playing Texas-type teams every year'

Next season will mark a new chapter for Oklahoma’s storied football program, as it makes the move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

By the time the Sooners officially arrive in their home, the work they’ll have put in for that transition will have been underway for some time.

About two months after wrapping up his second season as Oklahoma’s head coach, Brent Venables discussed the process of building out the Sooners’ roster as they prepare to join a league with different kinds of players, coaches and schemes than what they faced in the Big 12.

“I love our guys, but it ain’t ever good enough,” Venables said in an interview with On3's Andy Staples that was released Monday. “You always want more. It’s just how coaches are. As you chase winning and you chase success, I think that’s a mindset. You always want more, bigger, longer guys. You want more depth. That’s just the way it is. I don’t know if we can ever satisfy ourselves. No doubt about it — we can compete at a really, really high level. We’re working hard at just daily improvement to get better so that we can compete with the competitive depth of that conference week in and week out.”

The departure to the SEC is something Venables has been bracing for throughout his tenure, as he was hired by Oklahoma about four months after it and Texas were formally extended invitations to the league.

Having to construct a roster for different types of opponents and games is something with which Venables is familiar.

Though he was doing so as a defensive coordinator, not a head coach, many of Venables’ 10 years at Clemson were spent assembling a group of players that could not only win the ACC, but be able to physically compete with SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 teams it would meet in the College Football Playoff, which the Tigers made six consecutive times from 2015-20.

While addressing that, Venables cited the depth of the SEC and how that will make the move to the conference all the more challenging. SEC teams have claimed 13 of the past 18 national championships, with five different programs from the league’s current 14-member structure winning at least one title during that time.

“I think that will be the biggest test of the program and where we’re at, playing Texas-type teams every year,” Venables said. “We’re used to Texas. There are a lot of very successful programs right here in this conference. You look at two former Big 12 teams in Missouri and certainly Texas A&M. That’s what you understand from being in the footprint at Clemson in that part of the country. We played SEC teams every single year. Certainly, we didn’t play them every week, though. I get that. That’s a very real thing, too. The competitive depth of the conference top to bottom and the environments that you’re going to play in every single week…the Oklahoma fans aren’t going to outnumber the home team like at some places in the Big 12, by any stretch.”

Venables has gone 16-10 in two seasons as Oklahoma’s coach. After finishing 6-7 in his first season in 2022, their first losing record since 1998, the Sooners improved to 10-3 last season.

For as daunting as the move to the SEC may seem, it’s a change that Venables is embracing.

“That’s exciting,” he said. “That challenge is some of the allure and some of the draw of going to that conference.”

