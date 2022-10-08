Brent Venables’ struggles at Oklahoma lead to intense conversation about Sooners and Lincoln Riley

We’re not going to grave-dance on Brent Venables or Oklahoma football. A 49-0 loss to Texas is really bad, but that doesn’t mean much when assessing the long-term future of OU football. The 2022 season? Yeah, that’s toast. OU will not make a bowl game this year if starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel doesn’t get healthy soon. Even if Gabriel does get healthy, OU will lose at least five games. Its bowl bid will be a fourth-tier bowl against a 7-5 or 6-6 team. This year is a disaster for Oklahoma, but the big picture is unclear. It’s just way too Soon(er) to make any long-term verdicts.

Nevertheless, a 49-0 loss to Texas will naturally raise questions about Brent Venables … and Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma fans are certainly wondering about the condition in which Riley left the Sooner program. USC fans can certainly say that Lincoln Riley is a really good coach, and that OU fans’ “we’re glad you’re gone!” attitude in the offseason was misguided and misplaced.

Can we have a real conversation about Venables and Riley? Sit down. Let’s talk. Let’s compose ourselves and be honest about this:

FIRST THINGS FIRST

Yes, Oklahoma is really bad, far worse than any of us imagined. Oklahoma was a preseason top-15 team and the majority pick to win the Big 12. I thought OU would win the Big 12. I got that pick wrong and won’t hide from it.

SECOND THING

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel being hurt doesn’t account for the complete collapse of the OU defense under Venables, but if OU could score 42 points, the defense obviously doesn’t have to play with nearly as much pressure — and it would have a lot more support. Lincoln Riley won a lot of shootouts at Oklahoma, and not having an offense capable of doing anything certainly changes the equation.

It’s really hard to say Venables is incompetent when he’s working without his QB1, a proven FBS starter who has made a New Year’s Six bowl (with UCF).

CALEB WILLIAMS

OU is without Dillon Gabriel. Caleb Williams is much better than Gabriel, but the larger point is that if either Oklahoma or USC had to go to a QB2 this year, big problems were always going to emerge. If USC lost Caleb Williams, the Trojans would be up a creek without a paddle. Miller Moss could probably beat Arizona State, but not Washington State and certainly not Utah. Let’s be real in comparing these situations.

Story continues

ONE MORE QB POINT

Where Brent Venables did fail: Not going to the transfer portal to get a better backup quarterback. OU is a barren desert behind Dillon Gabriel. No elite program should be caught shorthanded to that extent. Miller Moss is definitely better than Davis Beville or anyone else OU has as a backup to Dillon Gabriel, and that’s a significant problem Venables failed to address.

DEFENSE

Was Venables, a defensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney, expected to fix OU’s defensive problems? Yes. Was he supposed to do it in one year? No.

Not having any sort of offense is what is making the scores really bad for Oklahoma. The defense is fully exposed with the offense being completely impotent. OU was supposed to win games 42-35 this year, not 20-17.

RILEY'S EDGE

What Riley has done far better than Venables — and where Venables has to grow quickly as a head coach — is use the transfer portal to immediately restock a roster. Venables did not do that. Riley did. That’s one area where Riley has separated himself from Venables.

RECRUITS

Venables has recruited really well for the Class of 2023. Good players are coming into the Oklahoma program. The 2022 campaign is, as stated above, a total disaster, but we need to wait to see what 2023 looks like. OU fans should be upset, but they shouldn’t be in a panic. Venables will bring in his players and should be able to coach them up. If he can’t, THEN it’s time for Sooner fans to panic.

YEAR 1

Riley has quickly remade USC into a good team in one year. He deserves credit for that. It certainly helped that he was able to bring Caleb Williams with him. If Caleb stayed at Oklahoma, this is a different conversation. We can praise Riley for his tremendous work, but he did need players to join him from Oklahoma and elsewhere (Jordan Addison from Pitt, Eric Gentry from Arizona State).

Not everyone is going to remake a team the right way in one year. Praising Riley is the right point of emphasis, as opposed to viewing Venables as being worthy of a quick-trigger coach firing.

FIRING A COACH IN HIS FIRST SEASON

A coach should be fired in his first season if he displays total incompetence, gets immersed in an off-field scandal, or squanders a championship-level roster.

The injury to Dillon Gabriel makes it hard to assign OU’s struggles to coaching incompetence. The Sooners didn’t have a good backup QB. They got caught. That problem was one they weren’t ready for. That’s not an indication the coach has no clue; it’s an indication of what Venables has to be sure to guard against (and fix) in future seasons. Big difference there.

OU AND USC

USC’s team is built to win games primarily with its offense, because it has the better quarterback on the field in every game it plays. Lincoln Riley’s previous Oklahoma football teams were built similarly. One could say that in 2017 and 2018, the Sooners were built to win games because their offensive line was better than their opponent’s defensive line. Still, OU had elite quarterbacks and could win games even when allowing 38 or 41 or even 59 points. (OU beat Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes, 66-59.)

Oklahoma has not had an elite defense in recent years, with the exception of 2020, which we talked about on The Riley Files.

You might want to listen to that 12-part podcast special if you haven’t. It’s very illuminating on the topics of Lincoln Riley and OU football.

RESOURCES

Brent Venables is getting a full investment from Oklahoma power brokers in terms of upgraded facilities. He’s not going to be fired. People trust him. Based on a decade of elite work at Clemson under Dabo Swinney, plus a previous successful stint as OU’s defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, they should. One horrible season — in Year 1 — doesn’t change that. The Sooners need to wait to see if Venables can be a good steward of their investments.

BOTTOM LINE

Let’s see where we are at the end of 2023. Then we can begin to make some evaluations here. In the meantime, no one should be calling for Brent Venables to be fired at Oklahoma.

Let’s just acknowledge that Lincoln Riley is pretty good about assembling a roster on the fly, using the portal, and calling plays for elite quarterbacks who minimize the flaws of a defense.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire