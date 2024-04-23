Brent Venables seeing great improvement from the back seven on defense

Last offseason, the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff lauded the improved competitive depth on the roster. That proved to be true, and it was arguably the most depth the Sooners have had in quite some time. It was most noticeable on the defensive side of the ball.

This year, it feels like that competitive depth has taken another strong step in the right direction. There are a number of guys that could make an impact this season. But there are ultimately not going to be enough snaps in the game to get them all playing time in the fall.

Still, Brent Venables feels like they have more depth than last season. “We’ve got tremendous experience and playmaking,” Venables said. “I really like where we’re at. We’ve made great improvement in our back seven, particularly at corner and safety. Developing the depth there and not just having guys who can go play but play at a high level. I really like what we’ve done this spring at corner. I just feel great about where we’re at. Doing the little things better than we were a year ago.”

Venables did mention one area where they don’t have a lot of experience is in the interior of the defensive line. That obviously got a boost with the commitment from Jermayne Lole on Monday and they hope to add another player to that spot.

All in all, Venables is building a team that can compete for a national championship. That all starts with having the depth necessary to compete at that level.

