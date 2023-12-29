Brent Venables says Drake Stoops leaves OU football having 'enriched all of our lives'

SAN ANTONIO — Brent Venables' opening statement following OU's 38-24 Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona on Thursday got off to a predictable start.

The Sooners' head coach first congratulated the Wildcats. He also spoke about the strides OU made this season, going 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) after a 6-7 (3-6) campaign in 2022.

But then Venables turned to his left and spoke directly to wide receiver Drake Stoops, who'd just played his last game for the Sooners after six long seasons.

"We're thankful for the amazing example that you've been," Venables told Stoops. "You've been an amazing player. But how you do what you do, man, you're that dude. I just want to say thank you, man. I love you."

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates a catch for first down against Arizona during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG214

Stoops didn't get a proper Sooner sendoff on Thursday.

OU fell short on a night when it committed six turnovers and allowed Arizona to close out the game with 25 unanswered points.

It was a roller coaster of a performance by the Sooners, but Stoops was a constant source of production from start to finish. He finished with five catches for 71 yards.

"It's in you or it's not," Stoops said when asked about competing hard. "If there's time left on the clock, we're fighting and we're clawing. We're trying to win."

Stoops never backed down as OU tried to fend off an Arizona team that ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

The 5-foot-10 receiver caught a short pass with 1:15 left in the third quarter and broke loose for a gain of 16 yards. Stoops got tackled and lost his helmet in the process, but he quickly got back on his feet and jawed with one of Arizona's defenders.

And he did so while OU's fans at the Alamodome chanted his name.

"Stooooops," they echoed.

That competitive spirit defined Stoops' time with the Sooners.

The former Norman North standout walked onto OU in 2018 as the son of legendary head coach Bob Stoops. But he walked off the field on Thursday night with a first name that holds just as much weight as his last.

Stoops recorded career highs of 78 catches, 880 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. And his impact on the Sooners went beyond the numbers.

"This is a guy that has made every person in the Oklahoma program better," Venables said. "(Stoops) enriched all of our lives."

