Brent Venables says Arizona might be the best team the Sooners have faced all year

No. 3 Texas will be playing No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff while Oklahoma will face Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Despite this, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables says the Arizona Wildcats might be the best team they’ve faced all year.

Arizona is not a bad team. They are currently ranked No. 14 in the country and finished third in the Pac-12. Their only losses came to Mississippi State, Washington, and USC. Despite being 9-3, they are not a better football team than the Longhorns.

A few weeks after Oklahoma’s victory over Texas in the Red River Showdown, the Sooners lost back-to-back games to Kansas and Oklahoma State. Venables comments may not have been a shot at Texas, but it definitely feels that way.

