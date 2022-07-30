Brent Venables recruiting philosophy paying off for the Oklahoma Sooners

If you haven’t seen it by now, the Oklahoma Sooners are red hot on the recruiting trail. It’s a far cry from the grave that the national media and rival fans wanted to bury OU in back in May.

Before June 1, the Sooners had just four players committed to their 2023 recruiting class. Joshua Bates, Jackson Arnold, Erik McCarty, and Kaleb Spencer. On the surface, and according to some, the Sooners were struggling to recruit. Appearances can often be deceiving.

The reality was that Brent Venables and his coaching staff were playing the long game. Preaching patience to players who were interested in committing to Oklahoma and encouraging those prospects to finish their recruiting process before making a commitment.

A relevant message for today’s biggest story in college football recruiting. pic.twitter.com/wGK1RQx4fX — The REF (@KREFsports) July 29, 2022

The main message is, “know that you know that you know that you know.” Venables doesn’t want players making a commitment and then continuing to shop around. That’s what changed with Ashton Cozart and that’s something Lincoln Riley is dealing with now as Malachi Nelson, Makai Lemon, and Zachariah Branch (there top three 2023 commits) are visiting Texas A&M this weekend after being committed to the Trojans for quite some time. Nelson and Lemon have been committed since Riley left for USC back in November.

If a player that’s committed to a school is going on visits to another, they’re not committed. Committed individuals don’t look elsewhere. In their career, in their marriage, in their relationships, or in college football.

For years, the idea of a commitment has been softened in college football. By coaches and by players. Coaches will be committed to a player and a program one day and find a better opportunity the next. A player might be considered a “hard commit” by a recruiting service can flip at a moment’s notice. Throw in the new world order of name, image, and likeness, and nothing seems certain until a player is signed.

Story continues

That’s why Brent Venables is so passionate about his philosophy. He wants players to take their visits. He wants them to explore all of their options before they commit. He wants the players that commit to the University of Oklahoma to understand the true meaning of the word. Because when a player commits, Oklahoma is committing in turn.

Venables, his coaching staff, and the program are throwing the full weight of the University of Oklahoma’s resources behind the prospect’s development both as a person and as a player. And all they’re asking for is the same commitment in return.

A player that commits to the University of Oklahoma has had a chance to go through their process, explore all of their options, and have time to consider them. They aren’t making an emotional decision based on their visit. They’re making an informed one. One that will impact their college and professional careers.

And it’s a process that’s paying off for the Oklahoma Sooners. The 18 players (and counting) that have committed to the Sooners are all-in. They’ve seen what’s out there, taken their visits, and decided that Oklahoma was the best place for them. It makes it more likely that a player will stick and sign with the Sooners.

The process hasn’t hindered OU one bit. Their 18 commits (and counting) have Oklahoma up to No. 6 in the team recruiting rankings with a chance to climb even higher with several blue-chip prospects still to make their decisions.

Oklahoma’s added 14 players since June 1 and nine players since July 1, including eight four-star players since June 15.

Just in the last six days, the Sooners have received commitments from four-star prospects Jasiah Wagoner and Derrick LeBlanc.

The Sooners’ patience on the recruiting trail is putting them in a position to have one of the best classes the school has seen in the modern era of recruiting.

And to echo the sentiment from several 2023 commits, they aren’t done yet.

List

Social Media reacts to the commitment of 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc to the Oklahoma Sooners

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire