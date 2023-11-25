Brent Venables, OU football won't 'get too uptight' awaiting Big 12 Championship Game fate

NORMAN — The Sooners did what they were supposed to do on Friday.

OU concluded its regular season with a 69-45 home win over TCU. It was a massive victory for the Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12), who needed it to remain in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 2.

But OU must now wait. Its fate is in the hands of fellow conference title contenders Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, who haven't played their respective regular-season finales yet.

So, how does head coach Brent Venables plan to spend the next 48 hours?

"Do what I do after every game," Venables said. "Be with family, watch games and not get too uptight. It’s gonna work out exactly like it’s supposed to work out."

Can OU football still make Big 12 Championship Game?

OU is hoping to reach the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time since 2020. The Sooners won the conference title game every season from 2015-20.

A trip back to Arlington, Texas, would surely be a meaningful one for OU, which went 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) last season. It marked the program's first losing campaign since 1998.

But it's not up to the Sooners, who relinquished the driver's seat when they lost back-to-back games to Kansas and Oklahoma State in Weeks 9 and 10.

"We lost that power," Venables said. "But the greatest asset we have right now is our own mindset and perspective. ... You better be ready for a mental Monday and be ready to get in here and watch some film and get ready for Arlington, too. That’s got to be your mindset right now as opposed to a bowl game.

"We don’t know what the next 48 hours are going to look like. Stay ready."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football awaits Big 12 Championship Game fate after win vs. TCU