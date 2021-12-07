Brent Venables makes first offer as Oklahoma head coach to 2022 defensive tackle

The Brent Venables era is off and running on the recruiting trail. After yesterday’s introductory event in Norman, Venables hit the road and has been visiting with players to continue to bolster the 2022 recruiting class.

In the wake of Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy’s de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M, Venables, and the Oklahoma Sooners sent out their first official offer to Ahmad Moten, a three-star defensive tackle from Florida.

According to 247Sports, Moten is a 6-3, 290-pound defensive tackle who helped Cardinal Gibbons win a 4A state title in 2020.

Yesterday, in his first press conference as head coach, Venables hammered home the idea that he wants the offers that Oklahoma sends out to mean something, to have value. They aren’t planning to offer kids just to give offers and want the players they offer scholarships to be team-first players who aren’t simply looking for individual accolades.

Venables defenses are physical at the point of attack, and that starts with interior defensive linemen that can disrupt the running game and crash the pocket in the passing game. Moten has the size and length to be able to do both.

It’s still early in Brent Venables’ tenure as head coach, but it’s no coincidence that the first official scholarship offer he made was to an interior defensive lineman. That’s where Venables wants to set the tone defensively. With the early signing period right around the corner, Moten would provide a boost to a recruiting class that needs some players on the defensive line.

