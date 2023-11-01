Brent Venables loves OU football fans' passion but isn't bothered by criticism of Sooners

NORMAN — Since last weekend’s loss to Kansas, nobody associated with OU football has taken more heat than offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Fans expressed their frustrations on social media, with posts on message boards and social media calling out Lebby’s playcalling or even calling for Lebby’s firing.

On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s Bedlam matchup in Stillwater (2:30 p.m., ABC), Sooners coach Brent Venables said the Sooners need to remain aggressive.

“Obviously having some success throwing the ball can open up opportunities to run the ball as well,” Venables said. “And so we’ve got to do a good job every week to have the kind of balance that you want. And always having an aggressive mind, you have to be able to throw the ball to win at the highest level. No doubt about it.”

The most glaring example of not being aggressive Saturday was following Ethan Downs’ interception that gave OU the ball back with 2:29 remaining.

Lebby dialed up a run by Jovantae Barnes that wound up being a 1-yard loss, followed by a keeper by Dillon Gabriel for another 1-yard loss.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby with the quarterbacks before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

After Barnes gained five yards on third down, the Sooners were lined up to go for it on fourth before a penalty led to them punting it away.

Venables said he hadn’t addressed the criticism with Lebby, though said he was well aware.

“That’s Oklahoma. That’s a place like Oklahoma,” Venables said. “So that comes with it. So just stay inside out. You’re the one in that arena — ’you’ being all of us. Have an appreciation for the support, but there’s craziness to all of it.”

The Sooners threw the ball only 19 times on 74 plays.

Those numbers were skewed a bit by Gabriel’s decision to take off on some plays and run-pass options that turned into runs, but still, the lack of balance was jarring, even on a day where conditions for throwing the ball weren’t ideal.

“The players, their body of work is always under a microscope. That’s the way it is in all sports,” Venables said. “So I don’t have to counsel him. He’s a grown man. But we’re all close.

"And I’m constantly trying to nurture a mindset, too, cause I’m fully aware of everything — both the good and the bad — and when you’re doing really well and successful, I try to keep everyone focused on the right things. That’s my job as a leader. Let’s focus on the controllables, always focus on our players and what we’ve gotta do to get better.”

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, left, and head coach Brent Venables stand on the field before last season's game at Nebraska.

In the first six games of the season, the Sooners averaged five passing plays of 20 or more yards per game and nearly two of 40 or more yards.

In the past two games, OU has just four total passes of 20 or more yards and just one — Nic Anderson’s 42-yard touchdown against UCF — of 40 or more.

Part off that has been the loss of Andrel Anthony, who had six catches of 20 or more yards himself, but not all of it can be blamed on Anthony’s absence.

The Lebby criticism comes at the same time one of Venables’ primary mentors, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, is coming under fire with the Tigers off to a 4-4 start.

“It’s gotten to a point where, even if you win, people are miserable,” Swinney said. “I said when I got here (in 2008), you’ve got to be all-in. Too many people are only half-in.”

Venables stood up for fans’ right to vent.

“I love the passion and the energy. When things don’t go well, hey man, they have a right to be pissed,” Venables said. “But you have a right whether or not you listen to it and let it affect you or not, too.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's Brent Venables says Jeff Lebby, team to ignore criticism