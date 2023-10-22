Brent Venables knows sometimes, you just have to find a way to win

Now that we’ve all had a day to process what went down on Saturday in Norman against the UCF Knights, Sooner Nation can all exhale. Saturday was a crazy day across college football, with several ranked teams struggling and teams like USC and North Carolina getting beaten.

Brent Venables knows about being a coach on a championship-caliber team. He talked to reporters after the game about how these types of games happen to even the best of teams.

“Plenty of games and plenty of championship teams that go through a ‘ah’ (moment), or several of those ‘ahs’ and it’s not a lot of fun in the middle of it, but there’s lots of ways to do it,” Venables said. “Certainly we’re not looking ahead, but I just want to make sure our guys, we’ve been trying to tell them even before we started this season that you can’t play for the applause. That can’t be what you look for from a fulfillment standpoint and from a fuel standpoint.”

You are not going to be on your “A” game every single week. Despite what the outside world wants you to believe, just because you are the more talented team doesn’t mean you are going to look like the more talented team or always come away with a win. Especially in college football.

It’s why we love the sport because on any given Saturday, a team can get knocked off by any team if they don’t play their best game.

The key is, can you find a way to win when you don’t play your best?

The best teams figure out ways to win. The Oklahoma Sooners might not be a great team, that’s still to be determined, but they found a way to win when they didn’t have their fastball.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire