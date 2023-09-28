Brent Venables had a buzz phrase for this OU football team. His defense is backing him up.

NORMAN — In the tunnel of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium last Saturday, as OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof broke down his group’s performance through four games, the discussion kept coming back to depth.

A year ago, the Sooners had little. Starters were asked to play nearly every snap.

When players went down with injury, coaches often had to do a balancing act to determine which not-yet-ready player could be thrown in with the least disastrous consequences.

Saturday, the situation was much different.

The Sooners were without starters Justin Harrington and Reggie Pearson.

Their replacements, Dasan McCullough and Key Lawrence each made several critical plays in the victory.

Instead of looking around forced to pick someone, Roof and Sooners coach Brent Venables had to leave players they were confident in on the sidelines.

More: OU football waiting for 'somebody to establish themselves' in running back rotation

“Would have liked to have played more,” Roof said after OU used 29 defensive players in what was a relatively tight game — a 20-6 victory. “Several guys have earned that. And sometimes there’s not enough reps to go around. It’s part of being a great teammate.”

“Competitive depth” was the buzz phrase of the offseason for Venables and Roof especially.

Through four games, that has been plenty evident as OU’s defense has stayed fresher, had more success and rotated through more players than it did a year ago.

“Everybody is forming an opportunity for themselves,” cornerback Gentry Williams said. “I think it’s really forming throughout the week. I’m just grateful that everybody is getting the opportunity to do that with their hard work.”

So far this season, the Sooners have used an average of more than 33 players per game defensively, including 42 in the season-opener against Arkansas State.

Last season, they never used more than 32 in a game.

The Sooners have already used more defensive players this season than they did last season.

So far this season, Danny Stutsman has played less than 79% of the Sooners’ snaps. Last season, he played nearly 93% of OU’s defensive plays.

That rotation figures to tighten up a bit as the Sooners reach the meat of their Big 12 schedule, including Saturday when OU hosts Iowa State (6 p.m., FS1) and next week when they face Texas, but there’s also plenty of evidence that the distribution of reps could continue to change and expand for some — especially younger players.

More: 'He's playing free': How OU football's Key Lawrence emerged as a defensive playmaker

Freshman cornerback Jasiah Wagoner played in his first game against Cincinnati, after steadily working his way back from injury. Another freshman, defensive end Adepoju Adebawore, has seen his usage rise over the last two games, playing a combined 45 snaps in wins over Tulsa and Cincinnati after playing 22 total in the first two games.

“Everybody has their role, and their role is still forming every single week,” Williams said. “I think Coach Venables talked about it earlier, that it’s a week-by-week basis when we play. I think if you just keep your head down and work, you’ll create opportunities for yourself.”

While Venables — and Roof — see the payoff of depth already, they say it will become even more evident as the season goes along — as players are forced to fill in due to injuries or players that wore down last year remain fresh, or as players that might not remain otherwise engaged stay locked in.

“I think giving guys their opportunity when they deserve to play, play,” Venables said. “Sometimes it’s 90-10, sometimes it’s 50-50. But if it’s 90-10, they need to play their 10. I think that’s important, so when, you know, by the middle of the year to November you’ve got a locker room that has got really good team morale because, like I’ve said all along, it doesn’t get easier as the season goes on. It gets harder.

"Because guys get bored, they get distracted. They lose vision. And boredom is probably the greatest threat to all your success.”

OU vs. Iowa State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (FS1)

More: Some OU football season-ticket holders notified SEC move will affect their tickets

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's depth on defense is backing up Brent Venables' buzz talk