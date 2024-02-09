Brent Venables cracks the top 15 highest paid college football coaches in 2024

This offseason was a crazy one for college football. We saw arguably the greatest coach of all time, Nick Saban, step down from his position for the Alabama Crimson Tide and call it a career.

Which started a game of musical chairs with coaches across the country. Now that things have started to settle down, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford took a look at the top 15 highest-paid coaches in the sport, and Oklahoma Sooners’ head man Brent Venables has cracked the top 15, coming in at No. 15 making $7.25 million.

Venables contract details: Prior to his hiring ahead of Oklahoma’s 2022 season, Venables was one of college football’s highest-paid assistants as a defensive coordinator at Clemson, where he engineered the ACC’s top scoring defense nearly every year of his tenure. Venables made $2.5 million with the Tigers before seeing a sizable increase with the Sooners. Venables made $7.1 million in his first campaign before that number increased and he responded with 10 wins during the 2023 season at Oklahoma. – Crawford, 247Sports

The last line is the big one. Venables earned his money by helping lead Oklahoma to a 10-win season after going 6-7 the year prior. Now these next two years are going to be huge. Venables was brought in because Joe Castiglione felt he was the best guy to lead Oklahoma into the SEC.

Now, it’s up to Venables to prove Castiglione right in that assessment and get Oklahoma back to competing for conference and national championships the next few seasons.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire