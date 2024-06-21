Brent Venables contract, salary details as Oklahoma football coach reportedly signs extension

Brent Venables is locked in with Oklahoma football.

According to ESPN, the third-year coach reportedly signed a new contract extension with the Sooners on Friday. The extension is still waiting for the approval of the Oklahoma Board of Regents but is expected to be finalized. After leading the Sooners to a 16-10 record in his first two seasons, Venables enters Year 3 of his original contract, fully guaranteed at six years, $43.5 million.

REQUIRED READING: OU football coach Brent Venables agrees to new six-year contract, per report

Venables will lead Oklahoma from the Big 12 into the SEC this season. The Sooners are coming off a 10-win season, which included a victory over rival Texas. During his tenure, the coach has also led the Sooners to three top-10 recruiting classes, building stability for the program's future.

The exact contract details of Venables' extension are expected to be released later on Friday, though ESPN's Pete Thamel indicated the new six-year deal includes a "a significant raise."

Sources: Oklahoma has agreed to a new six-year contract for coach Brent Venables. The new six-year deal includes a significant raise for Venables, and there’s been an uptick in overall program commitment as OU heads to the SEC. pic.twitter.com/Poq859eg40 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 21, 2024

Here's everything to know about Venables, who will lead the Oklahoma Sooners into the SEC this season:

Brent Venables contract, salary details

It has not yet been reported what Venables will make on his reported six-year extension with Oklahoma. However, Venables earned $7.1 million as the Sooners' head coach last season. According to USA TODAY's college football coaches database, this made him the 17th highest-paid coach in college football, trailing Florida's Billy Napier ($7.27 million) by one spot.

Venables would have been the seventh highest-paid coach in the SEC (following the retirement of Nick Saban at Alabama and firing of Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M). With this extension, he is sure to climb the ranks. The highest-paid coach in the SEC last season was Saban, at $11.4 million.

Brent Venables record

Venables was hired away from Clemson, where he served as the associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach under Dabo Swinney from 2012-21. Venables led the Sooners to a 6-7 record in his first season in 2022, which ended in a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State.

In 2023, Oklahoma rebounded with a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Red River Rivalry over Texas, which helped cement Venables as the coach for OU fans. The Sooners then fell to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, dropping Venables to 0-2 in bowl games as a head coach.

Brent Venables age

Venables is 53 years old and entering his third season as head coach at Oklahoma. Venables started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 1993 after wrapping up his career as a linebacker for the Wildcats. He later went on to coach the position at Kansas State from 1996-98 before he joined Oklahoma as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 1999.

He was promoted to associate head coach and defensive coordinator — on top of linebackers coach — in 2004, holding those positions until 2012, when he left the Sooners to join Clemson and Swinney. He was the Tigers' defensive coordinator and LBs coach from 2012-17, adding associate head coach from 2018 through 2021.

Venables won the 2016 Broyles Award, an annual award honoring the best assistant coach in college football, when the Tigers won the College Football Playoff national championship. Venables was also on the staff for Clemson's 2018 title team.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Brent Venables contract, salary as OU football coach reportedly signs extension