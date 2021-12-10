Brent Venables announces first two assistant coaching hires in Jeff Lebby, Ted Roof

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced his first two assistant coaching hires on Friday. Venables named Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Lebby comes over to the Sooners from Ole Miss where he was the Rebels’ offensive coordinator and helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history.

Ole Miss currently owns the nation’s No. 4 total offense, averaging 506.7 yards per game. The Rebels are No. 9 in rushing offense with 224.2 rushing yards per game and No. 21 in passing offense with 282.4 passing yards per game.

Under Lebby’s direction, each of his past three offensive units have ranked in the top four nationally in total offense and in the top 20 in scoring offense.

“I’m grateful to Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione for the chance to come back to OU and serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. My five years here as a player and then student assistant under Coach (Bob) Stoops represent some of the best of my life. They provided me with a real love and respect for the game of football and laid the foundation for my understanding of what it means to be a successful coach. I will work daily to earn the faith Sooner Nation has put in me to represent this storied program,” Lebby said in a statement.

Venables said Oklahoma is getting one of the most talented offensive coordinators in the country.

“We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football. The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU. Jeff’s offenses and the players he’s coached are some of the most productive in the game. He’s going to bring a dynamic and diverse system that will take advantage of our playmakers. He’s one of the best when it comes to game planning and attacking defenses with his smart and aggressive style. His relentless and innovative approach will make us incredibly difficult to defend. We’re excited to have one of the fastest-rising coaches in the game leading our offense and quarterbacks,” Venables said.

Meanwhile, Roof joins Oklahoma after a 35-year coaching career. Roof served as a defensive analyst for Clemson this season.

The Georgia Tech alum has served as defensive coordinator at Massachusetts, Western Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, UCF, Penn State, North Carolina State, Appalachian State and Vanderbilt.

In the 2019 season as Appalachian State’s defensive coordinator, Roof helped the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record and guided a unit that led the nation in defensive touchdowns.

As Auburn’s defensive coordinator, Roof led an Auburn defense in 2010 that held Oregon to 19 points—30 points below the Ducks’ season average—and a 14-0 campaign and the BCS national championship.

From 2008-20, Roof’s defenses held opponents to 110 rushing yards or less 57 times.

Roof was also Duke’s head coach from 2004 to 2007. During his playing career, Roof was a first-time All-ACC selection as a senior in 1985.

“There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition. For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He’s got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes’ football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it,” Roof said of joining Oklahoma.

Venables cited Roof’s experience, ties to the southeast and ability as a recruiter for reasons why the hire made sense for OU.

“Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he’s done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC. He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He’s been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We’re fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he’s going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball,” Venables said.

Venables also announced that he is retaining Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley on his Oklahoma coaching staff.

