Brent Venables agrees to massive contract extension with Oklahoma

Former Clemson defensive coordinator and current Oklahoma Sooners head coach has reached a huge contract extension to remain with the Sooners.

According to reports, Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a a new six-year contract with a total value of $51.6 million through 2029. It’s $8.5 million annually for the the now SEC head coach.

In his first two seasons leading Oklahoma, Brent Venables has achieved a 16-10 overall record, with a 10-8 performance in Big 12 matchups. The 2023 season saw the Sooners finish at 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) before losing to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. Venables’ debut year in 2022 ended with a 6-7 record (3-6 Big 12) and a loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The SEC will be a tough test for the Sooners, but it also creates many opportunities for the program’s success.

