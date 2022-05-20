Defensive lineman Brent Urban is returning to where it all started.

Urban has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, his wife, Kate, announced on Twitter. He later texted a photo of himself in a Ravens uniform.

The Ravens made Urban a fourth-round choice in 2014, and he spent his first four seasons in Baltimore.

Urban, 31, also has played for the Titans, Bears and Cowboys.

He appeared in six games with four starts last season in Dallas, making three tackles and breakup up a pass.

Brent Urban agrees to one-year deal with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk