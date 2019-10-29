Brent Seabrook unhappy about being out of lineup for Blackhawks: 'I feel like I still got a lot to offer'

NASHVILLE - Brent Seabrook is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will go down as one of the best defensemen in Blackhawks history when it's all said and done. There's no debating that.

But things haven't been smooth-sailing for the alternate captain as of late.

Seabrook was a healthy scratch for just the second time in his NHL career on Sunday and will be out again on Tuesday when the Blackhawks take on the Predators. And he's not happy about it.

"What do you think?" Seabrook said. "It's not fun sitting out. Nice to see a big win the other night and hopefully we can get another one tonight but yeah."

When asked to assess his play so far this season, Seabrook acknowledged that the numbers may not look great - he's been on the ice for six goals against and only two for at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick - but he doesn't feel like his game is at a level that warrants not being part of the rotation.

"I think I've been playing good," Seabrook said. "I've obviously been on for some goals against. Tough situation, but I feel like I'm skating better, I feel like I've got a lot to offer this team."

The longer Seabrook spoke, the more upset he got.

"I don't think I need rest," Seabrook said. "I think I feel great. I'm 34, you guys seem to want to write articles about my age and my speed. I feel like I still got a lot to offer in this league and still be a good player for somebody. I'm just going to try and do my thing out here ... try to work hard and get back in the lineup when I can, if I can and just try and be a good teammate."

Let's get this straight: Seabrook isn't a bad hockey player. He's still a useful defenseman if utilized properly and remains one of the most beloved figures in the locker room.

The noise comes from the fact that he has the third-highest cap hit on the team ($6.875 million) and he's in Year 4 of an eight-year deal. Seabrook also has a full no-movement clause until the final two years when it becomes a modified no-trade clause, so he has control regarding his future.

While Seabrook is frustrated about his role with the team right now, the Blackhawks still feel like he's an important piece to the puzzle.

"We feel he can help us win," coach Jeremy Colliton said. "He's going to get an opportunity. There's been other guys who have sat out and come in and been really good, so he'll get that chance too.

"I've known Seabs since I was 10 years old, so obviously there's a relationship there. But if anything, you just re-emphasize he's part of this group and we care about him a lot and he's going to help us win. We're doing what we can for the team."

