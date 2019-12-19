Brent Seabrook didn't travel with Blackhawks after Wednesday's scratch

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook didn't travel to Winnipeg with the team for Thursday's game after participating in the morning skate and being a healthy scratch on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

"Defenseman Brent Seabrook did not travel with the team to Winnipeg (undergoing further medical evaluation)," Hawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a release on Thursday a few hours prior to game time.

Seabrook's healthy scratch on Wednesday was his third of the season in 35 games. The alternate captain and three-time Stanley Cup champ has four and a half years remaining on his contract with a $6.875 million cap hit. The Hawks also play the Avalanche again in Denver on Saturday.

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said the most recent scratch was to get younger D men like Dennis Gilbert and Adam Boqvist more reps.

Blackhawks veteran defenseman Duncan Keith, who made his return to the lineup on Wednesday after missing the previous nine game with a groin injury, said it was tough not see his former defensive parter in the game.

"Yeah it is (tough)," Keith said. "I thought he had been playing well. When we're in the D zone a long time, we could break down every little play. Tough to pin it on one guy out there when there's five guys.

"I don't know, I watched the games, I thought he was doing well. I like playing with 'Boky (Boqvist) out there, and I think Gilbert's been playing good. But I don't know. I like playing with Brent, too, when I'm out there.

"He's always in good positioning, he allows me to play my game that I can get up. I feel my best when I'm being involved in the attack and helping push the play, being up the ice. And when I've got that guy that I know is gonna be back as a safety valve, that is comforting for me to know that I can be up on the play and try to help push that pace and keep some pucks in the zone. I don't want to have to back out every time and play defense."

