Brent Musburger revisits infamous AJ McCarron broadcast, welcomes 'beautiful' Katherine Webb to Raiders

Brent Musburger, who clearly couldn’t care less, welcomed the “beautiful” Katherine Webb to the Raiders after the AJ McCarron trade. (AP)

The Oakland Raiders recently traded for former Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron to back up Derek Carr.

On Sunday, Brent Musburger saw that as an opportunity to revisit one of the more controversial moments of his 40-year broadcasting career.

Musburger welcomes ‘beautiful’ Katherine Webb to Raiders

The long-time CBS, ABC and ESPN sportscaster who is calling Raiders games on the radio this fall sent out a welcome note following the McCarron trade. But it wasn’t just for AJ. It was also for his wife, Katherine Webb.

Welcome A.J. McCarron to the Raider family. Can’t wait for the “beautiful “ Mrs. McCarron to join us in Oakland . — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) September 3, 2018





For those of you who may not remember, Musburger has a broadcasting history involving Webb, who was Miss Alabama and a top 10 finisher in the Miss USA pageant in 2012.

Musburger’s stepped in it before commenting on Webb

He stoked controversy during the 2013 BCS Championship game between Alabama and Notre Dame when he took time from calling the game to comment on Webb’s looks as she sat in the stands.

“Now, when you’re a quarterback at Alabama — you see that lovely lady there? She does go to Auburn, I want to admit that, but she’s also Miss Alabama and that’s AJ McCarron’s girlfriend, Ok? … “You quarterbacks, you get all the good looking women. What a beautiful woman.” If you’re a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pop.”

Obviously, that’s not part of the job description when calling a football game. Twitter took notice, and Musburger caught a lot of heat for his comments.

At 79, Musburger is now semi-retired and living his gambling golden years in Las Vegas. He clearly doesn’t think he has much to lose making jokes about the past.

