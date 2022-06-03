Brent Musburger will no longer work as the play-by-play voice on Raiders radio broadcasts.

Musburger tweeted his goodbye to the team today.

“Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories,” Musburger wrote. “I’ll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What’s next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!”

No reason was given for Musburger’s departure, and there’s been no word on who will be taking his place.

The 83-year-old Musburger is a legend in sports broadcasting, best known to many football fans as the longtime host of The NFL Today, which set the gold standard for football pregame shows in the 1970s and 1980s.

Brent Musburger out as Raiders’ radio voice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk