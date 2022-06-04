Brent Musburger out as Raiders play-by-play voice

Brent Musburger is done calling games for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The longtime broadcaster who's worked as the team's radio play-by-play voice since 2018 announced the news on Twitter Friday morning while thanking the franchise for "fond memories."

Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022

Musburger, 83, didn't expound on his exit or what might come next. The Raiders didn't address his departure.

Musburger joined the Raiders for their last two seasons in Oakland prior to their move to Las Vegas in 2020. Long known for his on-air gambling references, Musburger initially moved to Las Vegas in 2017 after his departure from ESPN to start the Vegas Stats & Information Network, a sports betting media network.

Brent Musburger, seen here calling college basketball for ESPN in 2017. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Musburger made his name in sports broadcasting at CBS, where he called play-by-play for NFL games and hosted "NFL Today," the network's pregame show that set the blueprint for NFL studio programming. His duties expanded to calling NBA, college football and NCAA tournament games in a stint that lasted from 1973-90.

He was fired in 1990 amid a talent shakeup at CBS before joining ABC and ESPN that same year. He was the face of the network's college football game coverage throughout the BCS era until his departure in 2017.

Musburger has courted controversy throughout his career, most notably for describing U.S. Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith as "a couple of black-skinned storm troopers" while they lifted their fists in protest of racism at the 1968 Olympics. Musburger made the commentary as a columnist for the now-defunct Chicago American prior to his broadcasting career.

He also drew heat in 2013 for commenting on air about former Miss Alabama USA Katherine Webb's looks when she was in the stands watching her boyfriend AJ McCarron play quarterback for Alabama in the national championship game.

It's not clear who will take over for Musburger in the Raiders' radio booth.