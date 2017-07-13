Brent Dewar promoted to fourth President in NASCAR history

Brent Dewar on Thursday was promoted to President of NASCAR, effective immediately, the sanctioning body announced.

Dewar, who has served as NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer since joining the sanctioning body in 2014, becomes only the fourth president in NASCAR history.

“Brent has helped lead a cultural transformation at NASCAR,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France said in a media release. “From collaborating with team owners to building the charter framework; to partnering with tracks, auto manufacturers, entitlement sponsors, and broadcasters to deliver better racing and a more dynamic fan experience; he has spearheaded some of the most impactful enhancements NASCAR has implemented in its history.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the impact Brent has had on our industry and I am confident he will continue to help serve and grow our sport for many years to come.”

In his new role, Dewar will continue to serve on the NASCAR Board of Directors. He’ll also continue working with International Speedway Corporation President Lesa France Kennedy, Brian France and NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton in setting the strategic course of the sport and sanctioning body.

Steve Phelps, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer, Steve O’Donnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer will continue to report to Dewar.

Dewar, who is active on Twitter (@BrentDewar), joined NASCAR after three decades as a global automotive executive, including assignments in North and South America, Brazil and Europe.

