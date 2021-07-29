Brent Brennan has high praise for OSU's Jonathan Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan has a long history with the Beavers.

Prior to taking over at SJSU, Brennan was the wide receivers coach at Oregon State.

Under the legendary Mike Riley, Brennan helped to start the rebuild process of the Oregon State program.

[Listen to the Talkin' Beavers Podcast!]

Brennan left Oregon State just prior to Jonathan Smith taking over the program, but he still knows Coach Smith very well. He did go up against him many times while Smith was the offensive coordinator at Washington after all.

Brennan made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Talkin' Beavs to talk about the Beavers Coach.

"Jonathan [Smith] knows exactly what he is doing," said Brennan. "You can see that by the success they've had or how close they've been."

Oregon State may have only gone 2-5 last year, but they were as competitive as they had been in years. Truly coming just a few plays away from a much different season. The record didn't show it, but the Beavers were making progress.

They went 5-7 the season prior, but still, the team looked much improved.

Smith has a chance to really make an impact this year and get Oregon State to their first bowl game since 2013.

The Beavers start their 2021 season on September 4th on the road at Purdue.