Brent Bolte outlines Bemidji State players aiming to fill big shoes in 2024

BEMIDJI — Brent Bolte believes he may have been born in the wrong generation.

The Bemidji State head football coach hailing from Waverly, Iowa, has carried small-town football values with him throughout his playing and coaching career.

As he heads into his ninth year at the helm, those same values apply to the mindset he wants his players to have when competing for open roster spots.

"You're not entitled to anything here," Bolte said. "Entitlement is what we try to fight in college sports and society at times. You have to come here and work hard. ... The Iowa farm kid I am, I joke that I was born a generation too late. But that's how I think when it comes to football. If you want something, go get it, go earn it. That's what we embrace."

The Beavers wrapped up a spring that included its traditional green and white game on April 6. Additionally, BSU traveled to Minnesota Duluth on April 17 for an in-game experience in a more formal scrimmage.

BSU took advantage of the NCAA's ruling that allows teams to schedule spring games against opposing programs. It allowed Bolte to see how he could piece together another championship-contending team despite the departure of several impact players.

The most important shoes to fill are the ones under center. For the first time since 2019, the Beavers will have a new quarterback taking first-team snaps.

"Everybody wants to know who's going to play quarterback post (Brandon) Alt," Bolte said. "I really thought all three of the quarterbacks had a good spring. I thought (Sam) McGath walked out of it leading the path. He played really well in the scrimmages. We're excited to see that. I'm really pleased where the offense is."

McGath has the most experience among Bemidji State's three rostered quarterbacks. The Brookfield, Wis., native has played in 38 games for BSU since 2021, completing 38 of his 71 passing attempts for 268 yards and nine touchdowns.

"He's been a wildcat quarterback," Bolte said. "He's been in when Alt's been injured. We got him some opportunities, which is priceless. You can't replicate in-game reps. What makes Sam unique is that he's a sixth-year senior, has those reps and has been around (offensive coordinator Karson) Pike and Alt for a while. Sam is a really cerebral kid. He can make any check you want for protections."

McGath's dual-threat play proved to be just that — a threat — when the Beavers scrimmaged the Bulldogs.

"We're going to package some stuff differently for him," Bolte said. "Obviously, he's more of a runner. But he can throw it, too. I was really impressed with him in our scrimmages, especially over in Duluth. He didn't get nervous and did a really nice job."

Bolte was also encouraged by the play of Zach Romak and Conner Carver, the Beavers' other signal callers in the quarterback room, competing to replace Alt.

"We saw good strides from Zach Romak, the backup going into this spring on paper," Bolte said. "He operated the offense well. He's a kid who can run around. We can do the option stuff with him. Connor Carver is a super dynamic kid, athletically. He's got a strong, strong arm. He just needs reps. ... Carver throws a great ball. He has the strongest arm out of all three of them."

The Beavers will have plenty of weapons for their quarterbacks to work with, including Jarrett Gronski and Jayden Washington out of the backfield and Sam Kanne at tight end. Bolte's excitement toward his skill-position players extended to his wide receivers.

"I really thought our receiving corps looked good," he said. "Obviously, with Dhel (Duncan-Busby) getting drafted to the CFL, it kind of shows the caliber of kids we have running around out there. Aundreus Griffin was hurt last year, and Mike Schurman was on and off the field as a part-time kind of kid. Jake Hill is back in the slot, and he has a lot of experience there. It's a deep, experienced group."

The Beavers are built in the trenches. In addition to returning an experienced offensive line, the defensive front will be leaned on even more while the second and third levels establish new impact players.

"The strength of our (defense) is on the defensive line," Bolte said. "We brought a majority of them back in that group. Obviously, Marcus Hanson, Stephen Hoffman, (Marco) Cavallaro, (Theodus) Ringold, Elijah Brown and DJ McCrea are all upperclassmen. It's a deep group of dudes with experience that we're really excited about."

Bolte is looking at three returning players in particular to round out BSU's secondary.

"At the safety position, it's kind of just learning on the fly," he added. "We lost three really good safeties last year. Caden Bolte, Maalik Knox and Tommy Lujan are all competing back there. Those are three guys that rotationally, along with L'Shawn Taylor, all did a nice job throughout the spring."

Bolte also pointed out Jamel Stone and Savon Cameron as returning defenders who will see their roles increased this fall.

A significant vacancy on defense that Bemidji State is looking to fill is at linebacker. Max Buduris played his last game for the Beavers, leaving another hole for depth to step up.

"I thought Colton Hinrichs had a really great spring," Bolte said. "We took a transfer in Kam Gothard, who's slotted to replace Max Buduris at nickelback. He's a very athletic kid. He can probably do a little more in coverage than Max could. Max was wired differently in the run game with how he played. Kam is just super athletic."

Most importantly, Bolte was pleased with his team's ability to stay healthy after playing in two spring games.

"I think we got through (the spring) pretty clean, for the most part," Bolte left off. "We held out some returners with injuries after three long years of playoff runs. I'm very happy with that."