Brennan Poole driving for Alpha Prime Racing in 2024

Brennan Poole will drive for a new team during the 2024 Xfinity Series season as he joins Alpha Prime Racing.

Poole will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet full time with Finance Pro Plus and Macc Door Systems as his primary partners. Poole will be teammates with Ryan Ellis, who announced in August his own full-time deal with Alpha Prime Racing.

“We just landed one of the best drivers in the series,” team owner Tommy Joe Martins said. “It’s just a really exciting day for our company.

"It’s the first time we’ve had two full time drivers, and to have them be the quality of Brennan and Ryan…both Caesar and myself are over the moon. He’s exactly what our team needed.”

Poole has 204 starts across the three national NASCAR series. He has made 124 of these starts in Xfinity.

Poole ran full seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016 and '17, making the playoffs each time while scoring 34 top-10 finishes and eight top fives. Poole finished a career-best sixth in the championship standings in 2017.

Poole made 31 starts for JD Motorsports last season and finished fifth at Talladega.