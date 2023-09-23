Brennan Caldwell runs for 193 yards as Huron outscores Jefferson

MONROE – Brennan Caldwell isn’t typically the feature back for New Boston Huron.

Friday night he was.

The senior ran for 193 yards on 12 carries to lead Huron to a 49-26 victory over Jefferson.

Huron coach Tom Hoover said an injury to starting quarterback Micah Smith pushed the Chiefs usual feature running back Austin O’Dell to quarterback, which gave way to Caldwell’s breakout performance.

More: Mason's Cole Kreger scores 5 TDs in victory over Summerfield

“We’ve been using him as a blocker and a linebacker, so he hasn’t got a lot of carries this year — but tonight, because we had some guys out, we had to put our running back at quarterback, so we moved Brennan, and he answered the call.”

Whether the plan was to lean on the Caldwell or not, the Chiefs star was ready to follow orders.

“It’s not up to me what we do, I just do what I’m told,” he said. “I ended up being able to run it and it worked, so we stuck with what worked.”

Brennan Caldwell of New Boston Huron looks to make a cut behind Jefferson's Malachi Pribyl during a 49-26 Huron victory Friday night.

He praised the offensive line for the role they played in his performance.

“Our offensive line did amazing — blocked the best I’ve ever seen them block, and I’m incredibly grateful for them,” he said.

Caldwell wasn’t the only Chief to rack up the yard. O’Dell also did his fair share of running from the quarterback position, racking up 87 yards on 11 carries and scoring 3 touchdowns.

O’Dell, much like his teammate, gave love to the offensive line.

“Our O-line stepped up all game — guards pulled really well and allowed me to get up holes and into space,” he said.

Malachi Pribyl of Monroe Jefferson looks for an opening following blocker Devin Early as Drew Ladach of New Boston Huron looks to bring him down from behind Friday, September 22, 2023.

Jefferson coach Rob Beaudrie gave credit to his young team’s fight on the Bears' homecoming night.

“We’re young. I’m going to keep saying it over and over, everyone knows we’re young,” he said. “Defensively, it’s hard to compete with some of the other guys we’re going against, but our offense showed me a lot of good things, and I’m excited about our offense.”

The Bears' offense was led by quarterback Luke Beaudrie. Beaudrie scored on an 11-yard run and also had an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Huron (2-3) will host Airport (4-1) next Friday, while Jefferson (0-5) will travel to Grosse Ille (1-4).

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Brennan Caldwell runs for 193 yards as Huron outscores Jefferson