Brendon Lewis one of the top available transfer portal players, per Mike Farrell Sports

One year after starting all 12 games for the 2021 Colorado Buffaloes, quarterback Brendon Lewis is now looking for opportunities elsewhere.

The third-year sophomore started CU’s opener against TCU but was soon outplayed by both JT Shrout and new lead man Owen McCown. With Buffs players receiving a 30-day open transfer portal window upon Karl Dorrell’s departure at the beginning of the month, Lewis took advantage on Oct. 18.

Lewis, a former four-star recruit, has all the athletic abilities to be a Power Five starting quarterback, and he could thrive under a better offensive system.

College football writer Mark Pszonak of Mike Farrell Sports even believes that Lewis is currently the second-best quarterback and the eighth-best overall available player in the transfer portal:

Lewis burst onto the scene during an impressive performance at the 2020 Alamo Bowl and then became the full-time starter in Boulder in 2021 before losing his job this fall. During his season as the starter, he passed for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while also rushing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Mike Sanford's thoughts following Colorado's loss to Oregon State

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire