Brenden Schooler ready to take on bigger role for Patriots

New England Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler is ready to take on a bigger role heading into the 2024 season.

Schooler was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has since carved himself a role both as a safety and special teams contributor. He has recorded 27 combined tackles in 33 total games and has proven himself to be a valuable piece for the unit.

Now entering his third year, he is a veteran on a team that is undergoing a rebuilding phase. He wants to have more responsibility for the team, as he told the assembled media earlier in the week.

“I love this game and wear my emotions on my sleeve,” said Schooler, who credited Matthew Slater for helping him out. “That’s something I’m going to try to take into [2024] — be that rock and even-keel leader. No matter what’s going on on the field, I’m going to be the same guy every day.”

Veteran leadership is going to be important, especially with a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo. Schooler’s experience and incredible talent should be something for the team to lean on moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire