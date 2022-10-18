Brenden Schooler has great reaction to viral sideline moment with Bill Belichick

New England Patriots’ special teams ace Brenden Schooler wanted to give his recovered football fumble to Bill Belichick, but the Patriots head coach denied the gesture. Schooler laughed about the moment that went viral after the game.

His big play was part of a day that saw the Patriots win by a 38-15 margin. It was quite the moment for the undrafted rookie, as New England played well on both sides of the football. Belichick also tied George Halas for second place on the NFL’s all-time coaching wins list. It was a day of celebration all around.

However, Belichick was not having any of it. Schooler laughed about his failed fumble celebration after the game, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“I was just trying to … it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” a laughing Schooler told NESN.com in the Patriots locker room. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”

Schooler and the Patriots will take on the Chicago Bears next Monday night, as they look to continue to build momentum.

